IAB Unveils Reimagined Events Schedule for First Half of 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the digital media and marketing trade association, today announced its lineup of events for the first half of 2023. Known for gathering the entire advertising and marketing ecosystem together, IAB's 2023 events will help agencies, publishers, platforms, ad tech companies, and brands understand the evolving audience and market trends, and provide a game plan for the future of the industry. This year's event slate promises to bring the biggest names in media, marketing, policy, and culture to provide insights and thought leadership.

"It feels like each year, the industry faces unprecedented change, new consumer expectations, and a shifting economic picture. Next year is no different, and we have developed an event series that will equip buyers, sellers, and the entire digital ecosystem with the tools, insights, and inspiration to thrive in this new reality. It's an incredibly interesting time in our industry, and we are eager to continue our collective growth trajectory," said David Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, IAB.

IAB ALM 2023: IAB's Annual Leadership Meeting (ALM), occurring January 22-24, 2023 in Marco Island, Florida, will stimulate important discussions and address alignment, consensus, action, and follow-through from all stakeholders. ALM is where the digital industry first debated hot topics such as the rise of mobile video, DTC brands, the demise of the cookie, eliminating fraud in the digital ecosystem, fake news, digital storytelling, government regulation in the data economy, and making mobile work for advertisers and publishers. 2023 is no different as this year's theme "It Starts Here" explores a vision for the industry, uncovered opportunities, paths forward, new connections, and big ideas.

"This year we have reached an inflection point with significant regulatory changes, challenges around consumer privacy, data use, and a host of new ad-supported opportunities including the explosion of retail media networks and the evolving metaverse. What this ever growing ecosystem tells us is that we must decide what we want the industry to become before it is decided for us. This is the time for proactivity and action, and that is exactly what we will be addressing at ALM 2023," added Cohen.

Speakers already confirmed for ALM include:

Matthew Ball , Pioneering Tech Authority, Venture Capitalist, and Bestselling Author, The Metaverse

Erin Egan, Chief Privacy Officer, Policy, Meta

Jeremi Gorman , President, Worldwide Advertising, Netflix

Michael Kassan , Founder and CEO, MediaLink

Greg Lyons , Chief Marketing Officer, Pepsi

Alex Rodriguez , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, A-Rod Corp

Stephanie Ruhle , Host, 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle and Senior Business Analyst, NBC News

Fidji Simo, Chief Executive Officer, Instacart

Danielle Weisberg and Carly Zakin , Co-founders and Co-Chief Executive Officer's, TheSkimm

IAB PlayFronts: Due to the success of the inaugural IAB PlayFronts, the unique buyer marketplace is returning to help advertisers navigate the gaming landscape. IAB's PlayFronts will be held in-person on March 8-9 in New York City. Leading members of this exciting ecosystem, from game publishers to streaming platforms and ad tech partners will define the gaming landscape, elevate the effectiveness of gaming, and demonstrate creative opportunities for brands.

IAB Public Policy & Legal Summit 2023: With pending regulations, including five state privacy laws taking effect next year, advertisers and publishers need to be ready for all the legal, policy, and technical challenges impacting businesses. IAB's annual Public Policy & Legal Summit will take place on April 3, 2023, bringing together leaders in advertising, media, technology, and the government to address how to continue building a sustainable consumer-centric media and marketing ecosystem. This event will be held in-person – expanding IAB's presence in Washington DC.

IAB NewFronts and IAB Podcast Upfront: IAB NewFronts is a one-stop-shop for media buyers eager to get a first look at the latest digital content, taking place from May 1-4, 2023 in New York. In addition to the live events taking place on stages around NYC, for the first time, IAB will have its own stage on Wednesday, May 3rd, to host a selection of presenting companies. Committed to the creation of valuable partnerships between brands and native digital content, this event hosts some of the biggest names in media and entertainment. Over four days, attendees will have discussions about issues critical to the industry, in person and live streamed to a virtual audience.

Then on May 11, IAB Podcast Upfront will showcase leading voices in podcasting, demonstrating the power of audio to connect brands to consumers. This one-day event returns in-person and virtually, designed for brands, media buyers, and agencies eager to preview what's next in the ever-expanding podcasting space.

More information and updates regarding IAB's events can be found at: www.iab.com/events .

