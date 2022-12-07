Marriott International Expects to Introduce More Than 35 Luxury Hotels Around the World in 2023

From the expansive Savannas of Kenya to the pristine shores of the Caribbean, Marriott International is set to expand its global luxury footprint and is reimagining high-touch hospitality

CANNES, France, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) Cannes, Marriott International, Inc., today announced plans to introduce more than 35 luxury hotels in 2023, delivering the unique and meaningful experiences desired by today's luxury traveler. Boasting an unrivaled portfolio of luxury brands including The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, St. Regis, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, EDITION, JW Marriott, and Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International continues to push the boundaries, reimagining travel with a globally inspired perspective that defines the future of luxury. With an unparalleled footprint of nearly 500 luxury hotels and resorts in 68 countries and territories today, Marriott International is poised to further its position as the global leader in luxury hospitality with more than 200 luxury properties in the development pipeline. From Kenya to Singapore and Japan to Mexico, more than 35 new hotels are slated to open next year in sought-after and emerging destinations around the world.

The Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley (PRNewswire)

Luxury's Great Reimagining

The world has experienced a seismic cultural shift following the events of the last several years, according to a study exploring the impact on the values and aspirations that matter most to guests, conducted in collaboration with creative agency Team One. "We are looking to the great reimaginers, people who perceive crises as moments of opportunity to rethink their lives and reimagine the world around them. Our collective mindset has changed from viewing travel as a luxury commodity to an activity vital to overall well-being," said Tina Edmundson, Global Brand and Marketing Officer, Marriott International. "More than ever before, our guests are prioritizing more meaningful travel and time spent with loved ones, looking for experiences that reflect their personal values and enhance their overall quality of life."

"Whether it's a focus on nurturing closer relationships, a desire to be more present, or finding ways to make a positive impact, across our luxury brands we are evolving to allow our guests to focus on what they believe matters most," said Chris Gabaldon, Senior Vice President, Luxury Brands, Marriott International. "As we grow our portfolio of luxury hotels and resorts in some of the most iconic and compelling destinations globally, our expanding footprint allows us to offer the transformative experiences that lead to a renewed sense of purpose and enhanced mental and physical well-being for the modern luxury traveler."

The Ritz-Carlton Leads Through Innovation While Pursuing Global Growth

Showcasing a new contemporary aesthetic and the renowned brand's legendary service, The Ritz-Carlton continues to lead through innovation as it thoughtfully grows its portfolio in the world's most exciting destinations. In 2022, the iconic brand drove global buzz with debuts in New York's NoMad neighborhood and in Amman, in addition to celebrating the launch of Evrima, the first yacht from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. In the year ahead, the brand expects to open two new hotels in North America, including its first property in America's Pacific Northwest region with The Ritz-Carlton, Portland, and The Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley, The Palmeraie in Arizona's coveted Scottsdale area. Set above the city skyline, The Ritz-Carlton, Melbourne, is slated to grow the brand's footprint in Australia next year, while The Ritz-Carlton, Fukuoka, is expected to deliver a new offering in the business district of this southwestern Japanese city. Ritz-Carlton Reserve anticipates expanding its exclusive portfolio in 2023 with Rissai Valley, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve close to the historic Chinese valley of Jiuzhaigou and Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve located off the West Coast of Saudi Arabia and part of the country's Red Sea project.

St. Regis Celebrates its Vanguard Spirit in Alluring New Destinations

St. Regis continues to solidify its position as a global luxury icon by bringing its vanguard spirit, signature glamor, and celebrated rituals to some of the world's most desired destinations. Highlighting a commitment to growing its resort portfolio, in 2023 the brand expects to debut The St. Regis Kanai Resort, an enchanting haven nestled in a 620-acre nature reserve along Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula with ocean views from every guestroom. In the year ahead St. Regis also anticipates expanding its footprint in North America with The St. Regis Chicago, an exquisite architectural marvel envisioned by Jeanne Gang Studio. The iconic brand is also slated to bring its acclaimed Butler Service and storied legacy to Belgrade and is expected to open its first two properties in Saudi Arabia by debuting a hotel in Riyadh and a resort located on its own private island within the Red Sea project. This past year also marked St. Regis openings in Qatar, India, Kuwait, and Indonesia.

W Hotels Continues Pushing the Boundaries & Expanding to Iconic Destinations

In 2022, W Hotels introduced an evolved lens on its unassuming approach to luxury and is set to infuse subtle sophistication into each of its 67 hotels around the world. W pushes the boundaries of elevated design, regionally inspired programming and its iconic "Whatever/Whenever" service, which has been refined for the next generation of travelers. With the opening of W Algarve – atop the dramatic cliffs of Southern Portugal – and W Costa Navarino – located along the sandy shorelines of Greece – the brand debuted in two sought-after locales in 2022, providing a glimpse into W's new vision. This year also brought further growth in the Middle East with the addition of W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, rising 31 stories above the Arabian Gulf, and in Canada with the W Toronto, which nods to the city's rich musical heritage with Canada's first W Sound Suite – the brand's signature recording studio experience – and celebrates Toronto's storied art scene, diversity of culture and legacy of inclusivity. Looking ahead to 2023, W Hotels anticipates debuting in Prague, Budapest, Edinburgh, Sydney, Macau, and Milan. Also slated for later next year, W New York – Union Square and W Hollywood are expected to emerge newly transformed, embodying the fully reimagined W experience.

EDITION's Rapid Expansion Continues in Top Destinations

EDITION, a unique luxury collection of individualized hotels considered the next chapter in the lifestyle hotel story, expanded into Madrid and Tampa in 2022. Known for sophisticated design, a curated taste of the locale, and modern service, EDITION Hotels is rapidly expanding internationally in 2023 with new openings planned across several regions, including the brand's first properties in Italy, Mexico, and Southeast Asia. With 15 hotels currently in the global portfolio, EDITION is projected to grow its personal and intimate hospitality experience to 21 total destinations by the end of 2023, with expected openings next year to include Rome, Riviera Maya at Kanai, Tokyo, Ginza, Singapore, Jeddah, and Doha.

The Luxury Collection Brings Transformational Experiences and Destination-Rooted Authenticity

The Luxury Collection's growing ensemble of more than 120 hotels around the world offers the promise of authentic experiences that are highly immersive and deeply reflective of the destination. In 2022, the brand showcased elevated palatial interiors and world-class epicurean delights in Madrid with the opening of Santo Mauro, brought luxurious coastal charm to the idyllic Greek island of Paros through Cosme, and made its debut in Australia with the opening of The Tasman in Hobart, a waterfront city steeped in rich history. With each hotel serving as a portal to the destination's unique charms, The Luxury Collection anticipates debuting properties next year in enthralling locations that span the globe, including Turkey, Barbados, Japan, Mexico, and Tbilisi, Georgia.

JW Marriott Celebrates Guests through Well-Being Experiences and Exceptional Service

Inspired by its legendary namesake and offering experiences that encourage guests to be fully present, JW Marriott caters to sophisticated, mindful travelers who seek a balance in mind, body, and spirit. In 2022, the brand celebrated openings in captivating destinations including São Paulo, Changsha, Istanbul, Bangalore, and Frankfurt, marking the brand's debut in Germany. In the coming year, JW Marriott anticipates continuing to bring its distinct style of warm, authentic service to established and emerging destinations with planned openings from Madrid to Jeju Island, South Korea, and Dallas to Xi'an and Berlin. The brand is also slated to enter the luxury safari segment in 2023 with the expected opening of JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge in Kenya.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of United States federal securities laws, including statements related to expected hotel and other project openings; brand debuts in certain markets; our growth pipeline and future expansion; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including the risk factors that we identify in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on Form 10-K. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release and undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc., (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,200 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.Marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.MarriottNewsCenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit www.MarriottBonvoy.com. Download the Marriott app. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.