Odd Burger Announces Grand Opening of Calgary Location and Provides Update on Canadian Expansion

LONDON, ON, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Odd Burger Corporation (TSXV: ODD) (OTCQB: ODDAF) (FSE: IA9), one of the world's first vegan fast-food chains and the first to go public, today announces the Grand Opening of its first Western Canada location in Calgary, Alberta.

Calgary Odd Burger Interior Lobby (CNW Group/Odd Burger Corporation) (PRNewswire)

The Calgary Grand Opening event will take place at 1515 14th Street SW on Saturday December 10th from 12pm to 6pm. The event will include half-price Crispy ChickUn Burgers all day long, Odd Burger tote bags for the first 30 people in line and 25% of sales will be donated to the Animal Save Movement. The Calgary Odd Burger is the first location set to open outside of Ontario and marks an important milestone for the company as it looks to expand its footprint across Canada and beyond. Franchisees Jay and Joanna Gandhi will be opening one of the largest Odd Burger locations to date at nearly 1,500 square feet, featuring over 20 seats, a large patio space and ample free parking.

"We are beyond excited to open our first Western Canada location in Calgary this coming weekend," says James McInnes, CEO and Co-Founder of Odd Burger. "The anticipation is extraordinary and the upcoming expansion into Western Canada demonstrates Odd Burger's successful growth into distant geographic locations."

Recently, Odd Burger celebrated the Grand Opening of its Brampton, Ontario location on November 12th. The event was attended by hundreds of people and was one of Odd Burger's best attended events. Franchisees Divneet Kaur and Jay Ahluwalia donated a portion of their Grand Opening Day sales to the Animal Save Movement in support of the Plant-Based Treaty – an initiative that puts food systems at the heart of combating the climate crisis.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has secured a location in Victoria, British Columbia and will be drafting permits for approval by the city. The franchised location is set to open at 1700 Blanshard Street and is approximately 1,300 square feet with a large patio.

For more information about starting a franchise with Odd Burger, applications can be submitted on the Company's website: https://oddburger.com/pages/franchise-apply

The table below provides a progress summary on previously announced locations:

Location Status Projected Opening Edmonton, AB Offer to lease submitted for location, awaiting landlord acceptance. TBD Oakville, ON Location Secured. Drafting Permits. Spring 2023 Ottawa, ON Offer to lease submitted for location, awaiting landlord acceptance. TBD Oshawa, ON Drafting Permits. Spring 2023 Nanaimo, BC Prospecting Locations. TBD Regina, SK Offer to lease submitted for location, awaiting landlord acceptance. TBD Surrey / Burnaby, BC Prospecting Locations. TBD Toronto, Broadview, ON Landlord work complete, construction to resume after inspections passed. Spring 2023 Vancouver, BC Offer to lease submitted for location, awaiting landlord acceptance. TBD Victoria, BC Location Secured. Drafting Permits. Summer 2023

About Odd Burger Corporation

Odd Burger Corporation is a chain of company-owned and franchised vegan fast-food restaurants as well as a food technology company that manufactures and distributes a line of plant-based protein and dairy alternatives to foodservice channels under the brand Preposterous Foods. Odd Burger restaurants operate as smart kitchens, which use state-of-the art cooking technology and automation solutions to deliver a delicious food experience to customers craving healthier and more sustainable fast food. With small store footprints optimized for delivery and takeout, advanced cooking technology, competitive pricing, a vertically integrated supply chain along with healthier ingredients, Odd Burger is revolutionizing the fast-food industry by creating guilt-free fast food. Odd Burger Corporation is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ODD, on the OTCQB under ODDAF, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under IA9. For more information visit https://www.oddburger.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Odd Burger Corporation