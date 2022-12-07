SATISFY EVERY "FOOD MOOD" WITH ALL-NEW FLAVORS FROM KELLOGG'S® SPECIAL K®

From delicious Oat Crunch Honey to nutrient-packed High Protein and Zero, Kellogg's Special K® adds three new flavors to deliver new benefits for every desire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Food moods" are for real. Depending on the time of day, the weather and everything in between, what you have a taste for is always changing. That's why Kellogg's® Special K® is constantly crafting new recipes to deliver the flavors, textures and nutrients our fans want.

No matter what food mood strikes you, you can get a bowlful of something truly tasty that meets all your morning must-haves with the three newest additions to the Special K family: Kellogg's® Special K® Oat Crunch Honey, Kellogg's® Special K® High Protein and Kellogg's® Special K® Zero.

Are you craving something crispy and crunchy to kick off your morning or to savor for a late-night snack? Fans of textured bites will love the sweet crunch that Kellogg's Special K Oat Crunch Honey delivers. This new offering combines multigrain honey-flavored flakes and crispy vanilla-oat clusters for a multidimensional texture and subtly sweet taste.

Kellogg's Special K High Protein in a decadent Chocolate Almond flavor boasts the brand's highest protein offering ever. Packed with 20g protein per serving, real almonds and chocolatey goodness, Special K created this flavor with both plant-based protein fans and chocolate-lovers in mind. It also offers a good source of fiber and excellent source of seven vitamins and minerals.

Inspired by cereal-lovers with sugar-related dietary requirements, Kellogg's Special K Zero in a warm Cinnamon flavor made magic happen by bringing sweet cinnamon goodness to its delicious cereal puffs. A first of its kind food format for the brand, this innovation contains zero grams sugar, boasts 18 grams of plant-based protein with only 2 net carbs and is even Keto-friendly1.

"We know Special K fans trust us to deliver delicious food packed with flavor. We also know food moods are constantly changing, so we are thrilled to bring even more variety to the Special K line-up that'll meet whatever cravings or needs we all have," said Sadie Garcia, Brand Director at Kellogg Company. "With tasty new benefits like top-notch crunchy texture, our first-ever zero grams sugar cereal and our highest protein offering yet, you're sure to find something to satisfy your every need – and then some!"

Find Kellogg's Special K Oat Crunch Honey, Kellogg's Special K High Protein and Kellogg's Special K Zero at retailers nationwide starting in December in a size that meets you and your family's needs:

Kellogg's Special K® Oat Crunch Honey for a suggested retail price of $4.99 for a 13.5oz box and $5.99 for a 20.2oz box

Kellogg's® Special K® High Protein for a suggested retail price of $7.49 for a 12.4oz box and $8.49 for a 15.5oz box

Kellogg's® Special K® Zero for a suggested retail price of $7.49 for a 6.3oz box and $8.49 for a 7.7oz box

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

1 8g Total Carbs - 3g dietary fiber - 3g allulose = 2 g Net Carbs

