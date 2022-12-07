Thai Express Introduces New Asian Favorites Menu

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thai Express™ (www.thaiexpressfood.com), known for authentic Thai flavors, is offering a new Asian Favorites menu now available in stores nationwide.

Guests can now enjoy these traditional favorites:

Orange Chicken – Battered chicken with a sweet orange sauce on jasmine rice.

Mongolian Beef – Wok-seared beef, mushrooms, and green onions in a savory soy sauce served on jasmine rice.

Honey Walnut Shrimp or Chicken – Your choice of battered shrimp or chicken in a house-made honey sauce, served on steamed jasmine rice topped with candied walnuts.

"We are excited to offer our new Asian Favorites menu to our guests as we celebrate the holiday season and the beginning of a new year, "said Michelle Gothan, national marketing manager for Kahala Brands®, parent company of Thai Express™. "These three dishes are beloved by our guests and offer something different for everyone, whether experiencing for the first time or a go-to meal that's ordered again and again!"

Additionally, you can now earn points for every Thai Express purchase made in-store or online*! Become a member of Thai Express Rewards for exclusive offers, plus earn one point for every $1 spent pre-tax. For every 100 points, registered members will receive a $10 reward. New members will also receive a $5 reward upon sign up as well as a birthday reward on their special day. For more information, visit www.thaiexpressfood.com. *Additional terms and conditions apply. Available at participating locations.

The Asian Favorites menu is available at our participating US Thai Express™ locations. Please visit www.thaiexpressfood.com to learn more.

About Thai Express®

Thai Express™ is a fresh take on traditional Thai cuisine and one of the world's leading Thai restaurant brands that began in Canada and is currently expanding into the U.S.

Tailored to your taste and prepared fresh when you order, Thai Express provides fun, flavorful and freshly cooked Thai meals. As a premier Thai food franchise, the company believes in providing variety, quality and authenticity at modern food boutiques. In 2004, Thai Express was acquired by MTY Food Group Inc. and now has nearly 300 locations across North America.

For more information about Thai Express®, please visit www.thaiexpressfood.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, please visit www.kahalamgmt.com.

