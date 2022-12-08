CHIPS AHOY!® IS HERE FOR HAPPY IN 2023 WITH NEW CONFETTI CAKE-FLAVORED COOKIES

Chips Ahoy! to launch new, chewy flavor creation aimed at making everyday a celebration

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a lot to celebrate in the New Year as Chips Ahoy! is announcing the launch of a new cookie variety: Chewy Confetti Cake Cookies. Inspired by the brand's upcoming 60th birthday celebration, Chips Ahoy! is bringing the happy to everyday with its new confetti cake-flavored chewy cookies with colorful rainbow sprinkles. Chips Ahoy! Chewy Confetti Cake Cookies will be available in stores nationwide starting in January – and are sure to make every day feel like a celebration.

"We all know that Chips Ahoy! is here for the happy. Now, for its 60th birthday, it's here for the party!" said Natalie Gadbois, Senior Brand Manager, Chips Ahoy! "Our chewy cookies introduce new tastes, flavors and sensory experiences that we know Gen-Z looks for, while still keeping the same, familiar Chips Ahoy! cookie quality fans of all ages have come to know and love. With colorful rainbow sprinkles mixed in with irresistible confetti cake flavor, Chips Ahoy! Chewy Confetti Cake Flavored Cookies taste great on their own or can be paired with ice cream for one deliciously happy treat!"

Chips Ahoy! is always looking for ways to bring fans the happy with delicious flavor creations, and its Confetti Cake Flavored Cookies are no exception. It is the brand's latest cookie creation in the Chips Ahoy! portfolio and can be purchased in family-size packages for a suggested retail price of $4.99 at grocery stores near you.

About Mondelēz International

