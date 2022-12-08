FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE'S NEWLY REDESIGNED OFFICE OF CAREER SERVICES SET TO OFFICIALLY OPEN

LAKELAND, Fla., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College will officially open the brand-new space for the Peter C. Golotko '90 MBA '96, Office of Career Services, at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, with a ceremony and reception on the first floor of the Carlisle Rodgers Building.

Florida Southern College officially opened the brand-new space for the Peter C. Golotko ’90 MBA ’96, Office of Career Services, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. (PRNewswire)

Career Services recently took residence again in its newly renovated location, which includes several dedicated spaces for students to strengthen their job and internship applications. Dedicated interview suites allow for interview preparation with staff members via state-of-the-art virtual technology, ensuring students can practice their interview skills and learn how to best respond to specific questions. Employers will have access to the spaces to host on-site interviews, ensuring unparalleled access to emerging talent. Additionally, an expanded resume writing and analyzing program joins a dedicated space for professional headshots and a clothes closet so that students can put their best look forward.

Florida Southern's Career Services program provides a wide array of services to students and alumni. Subject matter experts are available to help choose the right path for each individual. Mentoring begins during students' freshman year, allowing for a robust professional development curriculum. Specific areas addressed include networking opportunities, professional development guides, career coaching, and professional examination prep classes.

The newly redesigned space was made possible by a signature donation from FSC alumnus Peter C. Golotko '90 MBA '96, Partner, President, and Chief Executive Officer of CPS Investment Advisors in Lakeland. Other generous corporate donors for the project included Northwestern Mutual, AgAmerica, and the Rogers Family Foundation.

Under the direction of Executive Director Dr. Lauren Albaum, The Princeton Review's 2023 edition of its "Best Colleges" guide showcases FSC's Career Services Department, ranking it No. 24 in the entire nation.

"Our holistic approach to career development, starting from acceptance to Florida Southern College, ensures each student has individualized support to help them explore careers, build competencies, and ultimately secure a meaningful career aligned with their professional aspirations," explained Dr. Albaum.

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. Florida Southern is ranked at #8 among the "Best Regional Universities in the South" by U.S. News & World Report in its 2023 "Best Colleges" guide and is included in The Princeton Review's 2023 Best 388 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2023." The 2022-2023 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB-accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Poets&Quants, U.S. News & World Report, Fortune, and The Princeton Review further laud the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise and the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences as foremost programs in the nation for business and nursing education. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review's top 20 "Most Beautiful Campus" national listing for 13 consecutive years. Connect with Florida Southern College.

Florida Southern College's mascot, Mocsie, getting his headshot taken in the newly renovated Peter C. Golotko ’90 MBA ’96 Office of Career Services space for professional headshots. (PRNewswire)

Florida Southern College, Lakeland, Fla. (PRNewsfoto/Florida Southern College) (PRNewswire)

