YOUTH LEADERS PARTNER WITH PHILIPPE COUSTEAU, JR'S EARTHECHO INTERNATIONAL TO ADVANCE THE EXPANSION OF MARINE PROTECTED AREAS

WASHINGTON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creating a healthy future for our communities and families depends on the health of our ocean. EarthEcho International, a nonprofit dedicated to building a global youth movement to protect and restore our ocean planet, today announced the 2022 OceanEcho 30x30 Fellowship class. This initiative equips six youth leaders ages 18-23 with funds and training to design and execute campaigns in their respective communities. These campaigns will support locally driven ocean protection efforts in five key regions as well as the goal of protecting 30% of America's waters by 2030 (30x30).

Kicking off the second year of the program, EarthEcho is partnering with the National Ocean Protection Coalition (NOPC) to offer this unique opportunity for youth leaders to collaborate with local organizations in building community support for new or expanded marine protections. The 2022 Fellows' work will help amplify youth voices to complement and bolster these community-driven efforts. Fellows receive campaign planning guidance and training from EarthEcho International and mentorship from partners representing the Aleut Community of St. Paul Island, Friends of the Mariana Trench, the Northern Chumash Tribal Council, the Pacific Remote Islands Coalition, and the Surfrider Foundation.

"It's essential that we create and foster youth interest in ocean conservation if we hope to establish the sustained momentum needed to address and correct the growing climate challenges impacting people and critical ecosystems globally," said Philippe Cousteau Jr., international founder of EarthEcho International. "I am certain the vision, actions and unwavering commitment of our 2022 OceanEcho 30x30 Fellows will provide inspiration and hope to emerging youth leaders worldwide."

"We need to rapidly reverse the declines we're witnessing to ensure future generations enjoy the bounty and services provided by the natural world. There is no better way to plan for that vision than empowering youth to shape decisions made today." said Amy Kenney, Executive Director of the National Ocean Protection Coalition.

Meet the 2022 class of OceanEcho 30x30 Fellows:

Claudia Muñoz Colón - Puerto Rico

Hacie San Jose – Guam

Bronwyn Kay - Hawaii

Destiny Bristol Kushin - Alaska

Jude Litulumar – Northern Mariana Islands

Kai Tran - California

The 2022 OceanEcho 30x30 Fellowship builds on the successful launch of the program in 2021 where 10 youth Fellows launched a diverse series of initiatives to build global support for marine protected areas, including a nationwide social media/school outreach campaign on 30x30 in Indonesia, ocean advocacy digital projections on buildings in Rio de Janeiro, thousands of petition signatures supporting 30x30 in Mexico, and a digital course for youth focused on 30x30 in India.

About EarthEcho International

EarthEcho International is a nonprofit dedicated to building a global youth movement to protect and restore our ocean planet, a critical part of creating a sustainable and equitable future for all. Established by explorer and advocate Philippe Cousteau, Jr., in honor of his father, Philippe Cousteau Sr., and grandfather, legendary explorer Jacques-Yves Cousteau, EarthEcho leverages adventure, storytelling, and STEM education to empower and inspire young people worldwide. Our signature programs equip individuals and groups to identify local needs, develop plans, and take action starting in their own communities.

About the National Ocean Protection Coalition

The National Ocean Protection Coalition (NOPC)'s mission is to convene people and organizations to strategically activate collective power to create and enhance equitable and effective U.S. marine protected areas. The coalition includes groups representing national, regional, and local perspectives from across the U.S. and includes Tribal leaders, racial justice advocates, scientists, faith leaders, conservationists, outdoor enthusiasts, fishers and more. NOPC believes that a vibrant ocean, filled with thriving wildlife and flourishing habitats, and resilient to the effects of climate change will allow nature to sustain all people, communities, and life on earth.

