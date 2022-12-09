Achieve Earns No. 1 Ranking on Phoenix Business Journal's 'Best Places to Work' List for Second Consecutive Year

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve , the leader in digital personal finance, has been named the top company in the Phoenix Business Journal's 2022 Best Places to Work list. It is the second consecutive year that Achieve ( formerly Freedom Financial Network ) has ranked as the No. 1 employer in the extra-large company category. The company has appeared on the list a total of 12 times, including additional first-place rankings in 2016 and 2017.

The rankings are based on the results of a confidential survey of Achieve's Phoenix area teammates about the company's culture, including communication style, managerial effectiveness and collaboration. In its profile of Achieve , the Phoenix Business Journal highlighted the company's focus on supporting its diverse workforce and the recent hiring of Kingsley Forde as director of diversity and inclusion.

"We are proud to receive this recognition for the second consecutive year," said Achieve Executive Vice President of Human Resources Linda Luman."Achieve is a special place to work, due in large part to our diligent and diverse workforce. We are constantly improving and innovating in order to make a greater impact on the lives of our members and teammates. Our core values and the amazing commitment of everyone on our team truly make Achieve a remarkable workplace."

2022 has been a pivotal year for Achieve. In September, Achieve announced a significant strategic initiative, including the launch of the Achieve brand and an expanded suite of offerings designed to better meet the needs of the 123 million consumers in the United States who want to improve their financial lives. Since its founding in 2002, the company has helped over 1 million members resolve or consolidate over $24 billion in debt.

In October, Achieve also announced that it raised a fully committed debt capital facility totaling $225 million and in December, announced the close of a first-of-its-kind securitization of home equity lines of credit.

"It is an honor to be recognized with this award during this transformative chapter of Achieve's history," said Achieve Co-Founder and Co-CEO Brad Stroh. "It is a tribute to the dedication and collaborative spirit of our teammates that Achieve has been recognized yet again as the best place to work in Phoenix and we will continue to maintain our commitment to a strong company culture as we embark on this new journey for our members and teammates."

Under its former name, Achieve was named to the 2022 Best Place to Work in the Bay Area list by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal and the Phoenix Business Journal's 2022 Healthiest Employers List in recognition of its efforts to motivate employees to achieve and maintain wellness through a strong emphasis on mental and physical health. In 2021, Achieve was also named one of "Arizona's Most Admired Companies" by AZBigMedia and a "Top Workplace" by the Arizona Republic.

Achieve is headquartered in San Mateo, California and employs nearly 3,000 teammates nationwide, including approximately 2,500 people in its Tempe, Arizona offices. The company recently established new remote hubs in Orlando and Tampa Bay, Florida, as well as El Paso and San Antonio, Texas , with plans to hire hundreds of new teammates in 2023.

About Achieve

Achieve is the leader in digital personal finance. Our solutions help everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a better financial future, with innovative technology and personalized support. By leveraging proprietary data and analytics, our solutions are tailored for each step of a consumer's financial journey and include personal loans, home loans, help with debt and financial tools and education. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Achieve has nearly 3,000 dedicated teammates across the country with hubs in California, Arizona, Texas and Florida and is regularly recognized as a Best Place to Work.

Achieve and its affiliates are subsidiaries of Freedom Financial Network Funding, LLC, including Bills.com, LLC d/b/a Achieve.com (NMLS ID #138464) Equal Housing Lender; Freedom Financial Asset Management, LLC (NMLS ID #227977); Freedom Resolution (NMLS ID #1248929); and Lendage, LLC d/b/a Achieve Loans (NMLS ID #1810501), Equal Housing Lender.

