G FUEL and Bandai Namco Juggle-Start a New Combo to Introduce Their Newest Collaboration, G FUEL "Rage Drive"

G FUEL "Rage Drive" is Available for Pre-Order as a Collector's Box and Tub at GFUEL.com

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL, in partnership with Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., today announced its new "Rage Drive" flavor inspired by the TEKKEN series is now available for pre-order as a Collector's Box and Tub at GFUEL.com while supplies last!

G FUEL (PRNewswire)

We all know the best fights are personal. So, you don't have a moment to stop training as you fight your way to the top! As the battle rages on, you only have one shot to use your explosive new move. Replenish your energy and focus to master your combos with the brand-new G FUEL "Rage Drive" – inspired by the epic, 3D fighting game series TEKKEN!

This windowless Collector's Box features a Bout Poster for Heihachi vs Kazuya and comes with an exclusive Shaker Cup that you will want to FIGHT to get your fists on! This sweet and juicy cantaloupe flavor will give your getup kick the boost you need to combo start your day!

G FUEL "Rage Drive" is the fourth flavor that G FUEL and Bandai Namco have launched. G FUEL Energy Formula is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine.

"TEKKEN has always had a huge spot in the heart of the fighting game community," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "I'm excited to bring TEKKEN into the G FUEL Arena with a great new flavor!"

Raise your fists and grab the new G FUEL "Rage Drive" – inspired by the TEKKEN series – now at GFUEL.com!

About G FUEL

G FUEL provides a zero-sugar, performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula and Sparkling Hydration bottles, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the energy drink industry.

With over 300,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja, MoistCr1TiKaL, SSSniperWolf, Sentinels Esports, Logic, NoisyButters, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, Mikal Bridges, Michael Dickson, Summit1G, xQc, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Crunchyroll, Rare Ltd., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

Press Contact:

media@gfuel.com

Distribution and Wholesale Contact:

dluks@gfuel.com

About Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., part of the Bandai Namco Group, is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for major video game consoles, PC, online, and mobile platforms. The company is known for creating many of the industry's beloved classic franchises such as PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®, and publishing the critically acclaimed DARK SOULS™ series and the blockbuster title ELDEN RING™. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is also the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime-based video games including GUNDAM™, NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL™, and ONE PIECE®. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com .

G Fuel is The Official Energy Drink of Esports® (PRNewsfoto/G Fuel) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE G FUEL