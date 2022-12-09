LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VinFast announces the launch of its official U.S. VinFast Community - an online forum for VinFast electric car owners and enthusiasts in the US. To celebrate the new milestone, VinFast organizes a series of VF 8 test drive events for consumers in California from December 8 – 11, prior to the first customer deliveries.

VINFAST LAUNCHES OFFICIAL U.S. VINFAST COMMUNITY AND TEST DRIVES IN CALIFORNIA

An exclusive launch ceremony of the U.S. VinFast Community will take place on December 10, with the participation from 500 anticipated guests who are VinFast reservation holders along with experts and influencers in the automotive and technology field. The Official U.S. VinFast Community is an online web forum, a valuable, inviting, and welcoming place for VinFast EV owners and enthusiasts to share knowledge, and build a dynamic VinFast community who share a passion for EVs.

Community members can exchange knowledge and share their experiences about EVs with VinFast's senior experts, as well as enjoy exclusive benefits and receive invitations to special events.

At the launch ceremony, guests can also enjoy live performances from five musical artists, experience Vietnamese inspired food and drink options, network with each other and interact with members who love EVs. During the event, VinFast will also share information on upcoming test drive events for the VF 8 – the first VinFast model to arrive in the United States. At the events, attendees will also have the opportunity to experience the designs and smart technologies of the VF 9 all-electric SUV.

Sharing about the activities, Ms. Nguyen Huong Giang, VinFast US CEO said: "The U.S. VinFast Community is a part of the VinFast Global Community which launched in October this year and already has 22,000 active members registered all around the world. This is a useful and informative forum, providing opportunities for members to share, update information and discuss trends about the global electric mobility revolution. I hope that our U.S. Community will become a daily favorite online channel, create passion for our brand and promote green mobility technologies as we drive towards a sustainable future."

Test drive events will be available to VinFast reservation-holders in Long Beach from December 8-10 and in San Diego between December 9-11. The events are expected to attract approximately 200 customers each day. Customers can register in advance to reserve their timeslot.

Following the U.S. VinFast Community launch, VinFast will continue to announce communities in other international markets such as Canada, Germany, France, and the Netherlands.

About VinFast

VinFast - a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com.

About Vingroup

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region and currently focuses on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services and Social Enterprise. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en.

