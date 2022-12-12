Lakeside Software Appoints Technology Veteran as CMO to Support Aggressive Global Growth

Michael Donohue will be charged with expanding global market share and accelerating the customer journey

BOSTON, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Software, the leader in enterprise-class digital experience management, today announced Michael Donohue as the company's new chief marketing officer (CMO). Donohue has held various marketing executive leadership roles over the last 20 years, including global organizations like SAP and Dun & Bradstreet and successful private software companies, including MedAssets (now Vizient) and IronNet Cybersecurity.

"I'm excited to serve as CMO for Lakeside, a globally recognized leader and true partner to enterprises worldwide."

"Given the expanding marketplace for DEM solutions, we needed an executive who could bring a fresh growth mindset to Lakeside Software," said David Keil, Lakeside's CEO. "Michael is a thoughtful and dynamic marketing leader with deep knowledge of how to build and execute upon go-to-market strategies that drive transformative growth. I am confident he will make a huge impact on our employees, partners, and customers very quickly."

"I am thrilled to join the team at Lakeside Software," Donohue said. "The company's customer-centric approach and best-in-class product position Lakeside for new market growth. Lakeside is enabling the workforce of the future, and I'm excited to serve as CMO within an organization that's not only a globally recognized leader but a true partner to enterprises across the world."

Donohue will lead a global marketing team and will be instrumental in guiding Lakeside's go-to-market strategy. He will also serve as a member of the company's executive leadership team and will be responsible for enhancing brand recognition and generating revenue across new and existing markets.

Lakeside experienced a year of significant growth and development in 2022. Last week the company was named the Leader in the 2022 IDC MarketScape for European End-User Experience Management . Lakeside was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: End-User Experience Management, Q3 2022 report. The company recently opened a new European headquarters in central London and established its third office in the United States in Atlanta, Georgia.

Lakeside Software drives superior business outcomes powered by real time data and is a leader in cloud-based digital experience management. Lakeside's Digital Experience Cloud gathers and analyzes data on everything that may impact end-user experience and business productivity and provides the unmatched visibility IT teams need to design and support rapidly changing digital workplaces. Customers use Lakeside's technology to perform end-user experience management, digital workplace planning, IT asset optimization, remote work management, and proactive service desk operations. For more information, visit www.lakesidesoftware.com.

