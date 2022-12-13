The 30 Day Fund Announces "12 Days for Christmas" Giving Campaign to Keep Supporting Small Businesses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pete and Burson Snyder, founders of The 30 Day Fund, announced today an additional effort to provide fiscal relief to small businesses in Virginia. The 30 Day Fund will be selecting 25 small businesses to support through a "12 Days for Christmas" holiday campaign.

Small businesses can apply for up to $3,500 in funds from The 30 Day Fund. All they have to do is go HERE (va30dayfund.com/apply), answer a few simple questions about their small business and submit a 2-3 minute video describing who they are, what their business does and what they will do with the "12 Days for Christmas" funds. Applications must be entered by Christmas Day.

Pete Snyder, co-founder of The 30 Day Fund, remarked, "2022 has been a brutal year for small businesses. We've awarded nearly $8 million in grants already this year as small businesses work through this difficult period. We at The 30 Day Fund want to make sure that small businesses who are struggling in Virginia can make it until next year, that's why we will be giving money to 25 more small businesses over the next 12 days."

Pete continued, "When Burson and I began this in March 2022, we did it with a simple desire to help small businesses in Virginia. We had no idea the initial investment we made of $100,000 would eventually turn into a national movement that has raised nearly $50 million total and helped 3,154 small businesses nationwide, including hundreds right here in the Commonwealth. The mission is not over."

Co-founder Burson Snyder added, "The 30 Day Fund is still going strong. In this season that can be so special and, at the same time, so tough for families and small businesses, we are launching our '12 Days for Christmas' effort to provide even more help for those still struggling with the challenges of the pandemic."

To apply, small businesses must:

Employ three to 30 people;

Be based in Virginia and operating for at least one year;

Be impacted by Covid-19 and / or effects of Covid-19; and

Be owned and operated by a Virginia resident.

Funds disbursed to small businesses by The 30 Day fund do not need to be repaid.

