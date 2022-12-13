Denise Austin, Corey Calliet, Rodrigo Garduño and the Health and Fitness Community Unite to Give Back and 'Get Fit for No Kid Hungry' this January

Denise Austin, Corey Calliet, Rodrigo Garduño and the Health and Fitness Community Unite to Give Back and 'Get Fit for No Kid Hungry' this January

Renowned fitness trainers, health and wellness experts rally to raise funds and awareness to help end childhood hunger

[Media: For photos and assets, click HERE ]

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This January, celebrity fitness trainers and top health and wellness experts are coming together to participate in "Get Fit for No Kid Hungry," a month-long campaign to raise funds and awareness to help end childhood hunger in the U.S. Those wanting to kick-off a healthy start to the new year can join livestream workout and wellness classes hosted by their favorite trainers and fitness icons, including Denise Austin, Corey Calliet and Rodrigo Garduño, to help connect the 1 in 8 kids in America living with hunger to the food they need to thrive. The full line-up and calendar of events can be found at NoKidHungry.org/GetFit.

No Kid Hungry Logo (PRNewsfoto/No Kid Hungry) (PRNewswire)

"Get Fit for No Kid Hungry" class offerings range from yoga, body-building, hiit workouts, nutrition and more. Viewers can participate in 'Get Fit for No Kid Hungry' livestream events by joining each participant's class on their individual social channel or platform of choice and donating to their personal fundraiser. Every $1 donated can help provide a child with 10 healthy meals. *

"Food is such a powerful thing!!! It brings us together, it gives us the strength and fuel to power forward each day and be our best selves! That's why it's so important to do our part to help the 9 million kids in the U.S. who are living with hunger get that same opportunity," said Denise Austin, fitness icon & health expert. "I want to help every kid feel love through food, something every child deserves," said her daughter Katie Austin. "We are so proud to team up with No Kid Hungry and use our passion for health and fitness to help provide kids with the food they need to thrive each day and follow their dreams!!"

"Fitness gives us the opportunity and strength to push past our limits and challenge what we may think is impossible, both physically and mentally. But a key component is having the nutrition needed to fuel our minds and bodies," said Corey Calliet, celebrity fitness trainer. "That's why I'm proud to join No Kid Hungry not only as someone dedicated to health and fitness, but also as a dad. When kids have access to the food they need, they can reach their full potential. The possibilities are endless."

"In my program, group workouts and coming together as a team is key – it breaks down barriers and instills camaraderie and accountability," said Rodrigo Garduño, former professional soccer player and founder of 54D. "It's with that same mindset that we can put an end to childhood hunger. We all have a role to play in this important work and when we come together as a team, we can truly make no kid hungry a reality. There are so many important causes around the world, and I'm proud to work with No Kid Hungry for this initiative."

Additional Get Fit for No Kid Hungry Participants Include:

Katie Austin , Founder of the KatieAustin App & SI Swim Model

Michelle Badillo , Kundalini Yoga Instructor and Holistic Health Coach

Traci Copeland , Trainer/Yoga Instructor

Maia Cotton , Model

Simone De La Rue , Founder of Body by Simone

Mandy DiMarzo , Owner of BURN by Mandy

Alex Silver-Fagan , Yoga and Strength Teacher

Elise Harris , CEO/Transformational Fitness and Sports Nutrition Specialist

Zanieb "ZiZi" Hassan , Yoga & Mindfulness Performance Instructor

Kelsey Heenan , Co-Founder of HIITBURN and Openfit Trainer

Eric Hinman , Endurance Athlete and Social Media Influencer

Remi Ishizuka , Co-Founder of HomeBodies

Monica Jones , Wellness Coach and Content Creator

Kanchan Koya , Founder and Cookbook Author of Spice Spice Baby and Certified Health Coach

Tatiana Lampa , Owner of Training with T

Kelly LeVeque , Celebrity Health Coach and Best-Selling Author of Body Love

Brian Nunez , Fitness Coach & Owner of FNS Training Center

Danielle Pascente , Certified Personal Trainer, Fitness Expert, Group Fitness Instructor Pre + Post Natal Performance Training Specialist

Karla Tafra , Yoga Teacher, Nutritionist and Wellness Coach

Mariana Sánchez-Williams , RRCA Certified Running Instructor, Creator and Co-Founder of El Método M

Rodney Yee & Colleen Saidman , International Yoga Teachers and Co-Founders/Co-Directors of UZIT

'Get Fit for No Kid Hungry' will once again be Presented by global fresh produce and nutrition leader, Dole Food Company, and supported by Gaiam and Athletic Greens.

*No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals; your donations help support programs that feed kids. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

Media Contact: Allison deBrauwere; adebrauwere@strength.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE No Kid Hungry