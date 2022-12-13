GAF Energy Launches Timberline Solar™ Roof in New Jersey

Award Winning Solar Roof Boasts World's First Nailable Solar Shingle and Installs Like a Traditional Roof

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF Energy , a Standard Industries company and the leading provider of solar roofing in North America, today announced the launch of its innovative Timberline Solar™ roof in New Jersey. Timberline Solar™ , the only system to directly integrate solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials, is now available to New Jersey residents for installation by local roofers. The solar roofing system incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle, the Timberline Solar™ Energy Shingle (ES), which is assembled domestically at GAF Energy's U.S. manufacturing and R&D facility.

GAF Energy, a Standard Industries company, is the leading provider of solar roofing in North America. (PRNewswire)

"New Jerseyans now have access to the best solar solution for their home—a durable, attractive, affordable solar roof that is manufactured in America and installed by a local roofer they trust," said Jason Barrett, Senior Vice President of Sales for GAF Energy. "We're excited to bring the next generation of clean energy adoption to New Jersey homeowners."

The Timberline Solar ES™ boasts an industry-defying depth of less than a quarter inch and integrates with traditional shingles to create a sleek and attractive look. It is the first product to achieve UL's 7103 certification, which certifies that GAF Energy's product meets UL's rigorous electrical, building and safety standards as a roofing product and a solar energy product—the first of its kind to be recognized as both.

Timberline Solar™ is the most-awarded solar shingle in the world. Since its launch in January 2022, it has received dozens of awards, including from CES, TIME, Fast Company, Popular Science, Green Builder, Good Housekeeping and the NAHB. To meet demand, GAF Energy is significantly increasing its Timberline Solar™ manufacturing capacity with the construction of a new 450,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Georgetown, Texas.

New Jersey homeowners interested in solar roofing options and roofers interested in installing GAF Energy products can find out more at: www.gaf.energy .

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the rooftop solar industry to generate Energy from Every Roof™. As a Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works in partnership with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, offering homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options. The company also facilitates commercial tax equity financing for large-scale rooftop solar projects. For more information, visit www.gaf.energy .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GAF Energy