InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Suitcase for Travelers (SNF-197)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved piece of luggage to provide users with added convenience and comfort while waiting in an airport," said an inventor, from Redwood City, Calif., "so I invented the KING6 BAG. My design eliminates the need to search for an available table, counter or power outlet while traveling."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved suitcase for use while traveling. In doing so, it ensures that a flat surface is available for eating, working, etc. It also offers a convenient cup holder for a drink and it enables the user to charge a phone or other device. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for travelers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SNF-197, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

