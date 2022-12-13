Jenny Craig Appoints Mandy Dowson to CEO

Former CEO David Pastrana Steps Into Advisory Board Role in the New Year

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenny Craig , the leading weight loss and weight management company, announced the promotion of Mandy Dowson to Chief Executive Officer. Formerly the President and Chief Operating Officer, Dowson will be leading the next phase of Jenny Craig's transformation in her new role as CEO. With several innovations in the pipeline over the next few months, the timing of this leadership shift points to a new perspective and strategy for Jenny Craig to begin in 2023. Jenny Craig's former CEO David Pastrana, who led the brand for three years and set the stage for its next evolution, will remain with the company through the end of the year and transition into a role on the advisory board.

Jenny Craig, the leading weight loss and weight management company, promotes Mandy Dowson to Chief Executive Officer. (PRNewswire)

"I'm excited to embark on this new journey as CEO and lead our passionate team," said Dowson. "I've always been a huge admirer of Jenny Craig knowing we have an amazing program that really works to help change people's lives. We have big plans to build upon this momentum, with new product innovations, program enhancements and a vision to continue to change lives and support our amazing customers with fun, simple solutions that support them in achieving their wellness goals."

Dowson is known for her disciplined execution of continuous process improvement, global efficiency efforts and the streamlining of costs across business units to maximize profits and reinvest savings to drive growth. In her former role as President and COO at Jenny Craig, Dowson led finance, account and operations initiatives, and oversaw business strategy and innovation. Prior to joining Jenny Craig, Dowson was the Senior Vice President of Operations and Continuous Improvement at TKC Holdings. During her time as a financial consultant, she led multiple corporate turnarounds and restructurings.

"We are honored to have Mandy become Jenny Craig's new CEO," said Dan Hofmeister, Chief Marketing Officer of Jenny Craig. "Her previous roles as our President and Chief Operating Officer have perfectly equipped her with the essential skills for this new position. That combined with her enthusiasm, positive energy and go-getter personality make her the exact leader we need as we enter 2023. She will be a tremendous asset at the helm of our company and we're thrilled to have her strategic guidance as we continue to grow."

