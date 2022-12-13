Liberty Advisor Group Employees Volunteer with Ronald McDonald House

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Employees from Liberty Advisor Group (Liberty), a premier management consulting firm that helps clients tackle their toughest business and IT challenges, volunteered a work day with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland & NW Indiana (RMHC-CNI). The Liberty 'Day of Change' initiative with the RMHC-CNI – a program that provides a home, comfort, support, and resources to families traveling far for the medical care their child needs – was part of our company's commitment to giving back to the community where we live and work.

The Liberty Advisor Group team builds care kits for the Ronald McDonald House. (PRNewswire)

Our team was honored to help and support families with sick children in their time of need.

Liberty employees bundled care packages for the Chicago locations and delivered the packages to support over 500 children staying at the Ronald McDonald House near Lurie Children's Hospital. Additionally, throughout December, Liberty employees have been personally purchasing and donating wish list items to support families.

"This is the fourth year that Liberty has dedicated a workday to giving back to those in need. It is an honor to help families dealing with their child's medical crisis," said Liberty CEO and Founding Partner Chad Smith. "Our people came together to help fill the Ronald McDonald's House wish list items to comfort families faced with the emotional and economical toll of having a child in the hospital."

"We love the partnership with Liberty Advisor Group and appreciate their commitment to providing hope and healing for the families staying with us," said Megan Kuehl, Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland & NW Indiana. "They truly helped brighten our families' day."

About Liberty Advisor Group

Liberty Advisor Group is a goal-oriented, client-focused and results-driven consulting firm. We are a lean, hand-picked team of strategists, technologists and entrepreneurs – battle-tested experts with a steadfast, start-up attitude. A team with an average experience of 15+ years with a proven track record in Business and Digital Strategy, Digital Transformation, Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, and Mergers and Acquisitions. Most recently, Liberty was recognized as one of the Best Small and Medium Workplaces in Chicago by Fortune Magazine and Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana (RMHC-CNI)

Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana exists so families can get better together. Each night, we keep 172 families close to the care and resources they need through six area Ronald McDonald Houses® and three Ronald McDonald Family Rooms®. Enabling families to stay close to their hospitalized child supports the health and well-being of the child and saves families more than $9 million in hotel and food costs each year. We are located near Advocate Children's Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center, UChicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, Edward Hospital in Naperville, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women's Hospital. The Charity also operates the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile® program, providing medical care to children in underserved areas. RMHC-CNI is an independent not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and is an approved BBB Accredited Business and recipient of Guidestar's Platinum Seal of Transparency, Guidestar's Platinum Seal of Transparency, and Charity Navigator's 4-star rating.

For more information, visit ronaldhousechicago.org.

