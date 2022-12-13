Minnesota Dental Association Shares Tips to Improve Your Oral Health in 2023

Minnesota Dental Association Shares Tips to Improve Your Oral Health in 2023

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minnesota Dental Association is urging all Minnesotans to make a resolution to improve their oral health in 2023. Eliminating bad habits, starting good habits, and prevention are all key to maintaining good oral health and avoiding the risk of gum disease and other possible dental-related conditions.

Tips for Mouth-healthy Resolutions

Start…

Brushing your teeth two times a day for two minutes for healthier teeth, good breath, fewer cavities, and to avoid painful dental problems. Flossing daily. Chewing sugarless gum. Chewing sugarless gum for 20 minutes following meals can help prevent tooth decay. Drinking fluoridated water. Fluoride helps prevent cavities by making teeth more resistant to the acid attacks that cause cavities. Eating a healthy diet. Eat a balanced diet and limit between-meal snacks. Seeing your dentist regularly (every six months).

Stop…

Smoking. If you smoke, seek help with quitting. Smoking can worsen gum problems. Drinking soda. A steady diet of soft drinks can lead to tooth decay. Eating sour candies. Sour candies are very acidic and can weaken tooth enamel. Biting your nails. Nail biting can chip teeth and harm your jaw. Brushing too hard. Brushing with a hard toothbrush, or brushing too hard, can damage teeth and irritate gums.

For more resources and information about oral health visit www.mndental.org/public.

About the Minnesota Dental Association

The Minnesota Dental Association is the voice of dentistry in Minnesota, representing practicing dentists. It is committed to the highest standards of oral health and access to care for all Minnesotans. Learn more at: www.mndental.org.

View original content:

SOURCE Minnesota Dental Association