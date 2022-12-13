Motto Mortgage Best Life Now Open in Oklahoma

New mortgage brokerage franchise provides homebuyers and refinancers competitive rates and access to local professionals that understand the local market

ADA, Okla., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Ada, Oklahoma, the headquarters of the Chickasaw Nation and home to the East Central University Tigers. Motto Mortgage Best Life is now open for business serving all markets throughout the state.

Motto Mortgage Best Life is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Martin De La Garza and Dan Sweeney, who together bring over fifteen years' experience in the financial services industry. Dan said, "My passion for real estate and helping people led me to partnering with Martin in Motto Mortgage Best Life. Martin provides a diversified and all-inclusive mortgage experience. Having real estate sales insight allows us to better cater to, not only the client experience, but the realtors' transaction experience as well. It is our goal to help both our clients and their realtors live their best lives."

"Motto Mortgage Best Life offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Ada," said Martin De La Garza. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in our market."

Martin De La Garza will also serve as the mortgage loan originator for the office. Martin is a mortgage professional that takes great satisfaction helping homebuyers achieve the "American dream" of homeownership, one custom-tailored loan at a time. Martin's ability to communicate in two additional languages, Spanish and American Sign Language, allows him to bridge communication gaps to provide the best service possible for a diverse group of clients.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Best Life can be reached at 580-279-1292. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

About Motto Mortgage Best Life:

Motto Mortgage Best Life (OFFICE NMLS # 2392820) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Oklahoma located at 923 Arlington Ada, OK 74820. To learn more, please visit www.MottoMortgageBestLife.com or call 580-279-1292.

Martin De La Garza: NMLS: 2366382

