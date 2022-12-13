Season Group's acquisition of Pycom Ltd-a global IoT technology startup with a vision to give all connected ideas an opportunity to succeed

HONG KONG, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Season Group – an international electronics design and manufacturing services provider headquartered in Hong Kong with sites in China, Malaysia, Mexico, and the U.K. – is pleased to announce its acquisition of all assets of Pycom Ltd, a full stack Internet of Things (IoT) company that provides a fully integrated IoT platform to build scalable connected solutions. Pycom Ltd went into administration in the UK on 16 September 2022.

Founded in 2015, Pycom provides a global, industry-agnostic technology platform consisting of software, hardware, and design & integration services. Connecting developers, consumers, and enterprises all around the world is Pycom's primary goal. It has attracted over 200,000 business and enterprise customers in more than 120 countries. Pycom has empowered over 800,000 developers in its online community to quickly and easily develop IoT solutions for the future. Pycom's portfolio consists of extensive software and custom OEM hardware modules that support multiple networks: Wi-Fi, BLE, LoRa(WAN), and cellular (LTE-M).When used with the PyBytes Device Cloud, these devices can easily be deployed, monitored, and updated at scale, providing the missing piece of most IoT solutions.

All assets will be purchased by Pycom BV, a newly established company in the Netherlands, and will run as an autonomous subsidiary to maintain its start-up culture. CEO of Season Group Carl Hung states "We view this acquisition as an aqui-hire. The team in Eindhoven Pycom will be retained. Their expertise in IoT hardware, firmware, and cloud development will complement Season Group's existing IoT capabilities well and further speed up our development for customers." Pycom BV will continue to help developers productize their unique concepts into reality with Season Group's customized end-to-end services.

Christian Ehlers, CTO of Pycom BV, states, "We are very excited to be joining Season Group, who are committed to pushing the release of the F01-S3 that will complement the existing product line by leveraging the latest technologies from our partners Espressif, Semtech and Sequans. It is a great match as Season Group's manufacturing capabilities in UK, Mexico, Malaysia, and China will help our customers in launching IoT devices even easier."



