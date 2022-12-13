SKYY® Vodka Toasts Marriage Equality By Offering To Fund Marriages Nationwide

The award-winning vodka brand, in partnership with NYC Pride, will also host a pop-up wedding chapel for couples looking to wed in New York City.

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYY® Vodka has today announced its "SKYY Says I Do" campaign in partnership with NYC Pride, as an extension of the vodka brand's ongoing support of marriage equality and the LGBTQIA+ community. The campaign will cover the costs of wedding ceremonies for 100 couples nationwide via a digital sweepstakes hosted on Instagram in celebration of marriage equality, as well as host a pop up chapel in NYC.

Starting today, couples will have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win by creating and sharing a picture of themselves with their partner, toasting to marriage equality, and tagging @SKYYVodka and #SKYYSaysIDo on Instagram.

In addition to the social media sweepstakes, SKYY and NYC Pride, which supports community outreach efforts, are hosting a pop-up wedding chapel, which will be open to anyone and everyone 21+ in New York City looking to officially wed this holiday season. The pop-up will provide couples with everything they need for their big day including the venue, officiant, photographer, as well as delicious food and SKYY cocktails. For couples interested in getting married at the pop-up wedding chapel, all participants need to do is register their details and then show up ready with their marriage license on the day, ready to be wed. Consumers can register to take part in the pop-up wedding chapel on December 19, by visiting https://skyysaysido.eventbrite.com .

"SKYY Vodka's support of marriage equality over recent years has supported organizations like Freedom to Marry to bring to life the Toast to Marriage campaign in 2015", said Sean Yelle, Campari Sr. Category Marketing Director. "As a supporter of marriage equality, SKYY Vodka is proud to stand alongside the LGBTQIA+ community. The progressive spirit of SKYY Vodka is rooted in its California origins, and the brand is committed to making a positive impact on social justice issues that affect the community at large."

Whether celebrating a wedding on the dancefloor, at the hotel bar or anywhere else, SKYY Vodka reminds you to do so responsibly.

ABOUT SKYY VODKA

SKYY Vodka was born in San Francisco in 1992 and is steeped with the innovative and progressive spirit of California. Conceived by a first generation American inventor looking to create the world's smoothest vodka, SKYY revolutionized vodka quality with its proprietary quadruple-distillation and triple-filtration process. SKYY Vodka is made with water enhanced by minerals, including Pacific minerals sourced from the San Francisco Bay Area, and filtered through California Limestone. Like many things that originate in San Francisco, SKYY grew from a tiny startup into what it is today. To learn more, visit SKYY.com. Please enjoy SKYY Vodka responsibly.

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, include Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey e Grand Marnier. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. The Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses. Headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, Campari Group owns 22 plants worldwide and has its own distribution network in 23 countries. The Group employs approximately 4,000 people. The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPRIM), have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

ABOUT HERITAGE OF PRIDE

Heritage of Pride, Inc. Is the volunteer-directed organization behind the official NYC Pride roster of events. Heritage of Pride's mission is to work toward a future without discrimination where all people have equal rights under the law. We do this by producing LGBTQIA+ Pride events that inspire, educate, commemorate, and celebrate our diverse community.

