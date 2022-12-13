Sparkling Ice® Awards $150,000 to Charity Winners Through Second Annual Holiday Initiative

Talking Rain Beverage Company, Maker of Sparkling Ice, Honors Three Non-Profits with $50,000 through Cheers to Giving Program

SEATTLE, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talking Rain Beverage Company, the makers of Sparkling Ice® beverages, announced today the three winning charities of its second annual holiday give-back initiative, Cheers to Giving, a campaign created to celebrate non-profits making a difference in their communities. This fall, the brand called on Sparkling Ice fans to nominate their favorite 501c3 non-profits for a chance to be selected as one of three recipients of a $50,000 donation from Sparkling Ice. After receiving an abundance of heartwarming nominations, Talking Rain is honored to award Strong Little Souls, Beautiful Spirited Women, and We Don't Waste as the program winners to help support the continued inspirational work of these organizations.

Each serving a vital and valued purpose for families, children, and women across the nation, the three organizations are being honored for their overall impact and dedication to giving back to their communities. Strong Little Souls aims to brighten the days of children fighting cancer through care packages while financially supporting families with critical expenses. Beautiful Spirited Women's mission is to be a support group of women whose sole purpose is to uplift women and girls to higher spirits, rebuild, fellowship and assist worldwide. We Don't Waste works to reduce hunger and food waste in the Denver area by recovering quality, unused food from the food industry and delivering it to nonprofit partners.

"We're honored to recognize and award these three non-profits for their incredible charitable efforts as they continue making a difference within each of their communities," said Nina Morrison, Sr. VP of Community Experience at Talking Rain. "One thing that makes the Cheers to Giving program so special is that each charity has been nominated by a Sparkling Ice consumer. With each donation, we have the opportunity to support the causes that matter most to our consumers while helping the charities make an even greater impact in the communities they serve."

"Thank you to Sparkling Ice for supporting our mission of brightening the lives of children battling cancer," said Madison Quinn, Founder of Strong Little Souls. "Strong Little Souls wouldn't be possible without the generosity of people and companies like Sparkling Ice. Navigating a childhood cancer diagnosis is extremely difficult, and daunting but Strong Little Souls will continue to be there to help families in any way possible!"

"When you give freely without expecting anything in return, overflow like this will cause a bigger flood to make a greater difference in our communities," said Crystal Clark-Chatman, Founder & CEO of Beautiful Spirited Women.

"I started We Don't Waste in 2009 with the goal of giving back to my community with all of the good, nutritious food that was available in our city, but was needlessly going to waste," said Arlan Preblud, Founder and Executive Director at We Don't Waste. "Since then, our organization has grown to recover around 20 million food servings a year, and is supporting more people in more neighborhoods around Denver than ever before. Through this partnership, we're able to continue to adapt to fight increasing food insecurity and be a resource for health and happiness through food access in our community."

The brand's donations will benefit each deserving organization by strengthening their upcoming programming and important initiatives during the holiday season, as well as into 2023. These donations will help the organizations receive the resources and support they need within their communities.

About Strong Little Souls

Strong Little Souls is a volunteer driven non-profit organization that has worked to serve families throughout the U.S. affected by pediatric cancer. Founded in 2014 by 13-year-old Madison Quinn, Strong Little Souls has been able to assist thousands of families over the years with everything from groceries and medical co-pays to toy filled care packages and creating unforgettable memories for families. For more information, visit www.stronglittlesouls.org.

About Beautiful Spirited Women

Beautiful Spirited Women (B.S.W) is a leading global 18x award-winning best (501c3) non-profit organization that provides girls and young women in poverty with a safe-haven platform to share their personal experiences with sex, drug abuse, domestic violence, low self-esteem, bullying, depression, and equips them with essential life skills to advance in education and workplaces. Founded in 2009, the organization is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and maintains chapters worldwide. For more information, visit www.beautifulspiritedwomen.org

About We Don't Waste

We Don't Waste believes nutritious food should go to people, not landfills. The organization reduces hunger and food waste in the Denver area by recovering quality, unused food from the food industry and delivering it free-of-charge to food pantries, soup kitchens, schools, and shelters serving those in need, as well as directly to the community through free Mobile Food Markets. Since 2009, We Don't Waste has recovered more than 180 million servings of food to distribute to those in need. For more information, visit www.WeDontWaste.org.

