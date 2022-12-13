Trustfeed Corp (OTC:TRFE) Announces Spin-off of Subsidiary to New Public Company

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trustfeed Corp. (OTC: TRFE) a leading player in the trusted information and online review market today announced plans to spin-off its subsidiary, Wikisoft Inc., into a new public company.

A corporate spin off is a type of divestiture or corporate restructuring where a business breaks off a part of its operations into an independent entity. A company creates a spinoff expecting that it will be worth more as an independent entity. Wikisoft Inc. will be a separate company that is owned by shareholders of the parent company.

Rasmus Refer CEO of Trustfeed said: "This will enable Trustfeed to focus entirely on its mission to revolutionize the company data and the product review world with a trusted platform of reviews and company profiles. We will be able to streamline operations, reduce expenses and create even more new business opportunities. Wikisoft as a separate entity in the big data market offers attractive opportunities for shareholders of Trustfeed."

Wikisoft as a separate entity with business data exceeding 175 million business profiles can excel in the big data market as an independent company. The global big data analytics market size is expected to be worth USD 549.73 billion in 2028. The market size was USD 206.95 billion in 2020 and USD 231.43 billion in 2021. According to the report Big Data Analytics Market, 2021-2028, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during the 2021-2028 period.

The global Total Addressable Market (excluding China) available to Trustfeed is estimated by OC&C Strategy Consultants LLP ("OC&C") to be approximately US$50 billion. We anticipate fast growth with Trustfeed's services helping businesses raise their profile, build their own trust credentials and more effectively target potential customers.

Common stock in the new company will be distributed to current owners of Trustfeed stock.

