WARE MALCOMB ANNOUNCES OPENING OF OTTAWA OFFICE IN CANADA, HIRES JOHN HOLLAND TO LEAD OFFICE AS REGIONAL DIRECTOR

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ware Malcomb, an award-winning international design firm, today announced it has opened its third Canadian office in Ottawa at 1420 Blair Towers Place, Suite 104, Gloucester, Ontario K1J 9L8. The firm also announced John Holland has joined the firm as Regional Director to lead the new office. In this role, Holland will be responsible for the overall growth and management of the firm's operations in Ottawa.

John Holland photo download: http://www.kcomm.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/JohnHolland_Headshot-scaled.jpg

"John has been involved in the industry since 1986 and has a wealth of sought-after expertise," said Frank Di Roma, Principal, Ware Malcomb. "We are extremely pleased he has joined us and look forward to his leadership and contributions as we continue to expand our Canadian presence."

Holland's broad architectural experience includes the design of industrial, office, retail, mental health and drug rehabilitation facilities, mixed-use, multifamily, and institutional and educational projects. A licensed architect in Ontario, Holland is a member of the Ontario Association of Architects, the Newfoundland Association of Architects, the American Institute of Architects, and industry organizations including NAIOP and the Toronto Construction Association.

Ware Malcomb first entered the Canadian market in 2007, through an acquisition, and has since grown and diversified its business in Canada, completing over 1,200 projects. The firm currently has active projects in six provinces across the country, and its newest Ontario office will support its growing Canadian client and project base.

"We already had a strong presence in Toronto and Vaughan," said Christina Kolkas, Regional Director for Ware Malcomb. "This third office solidifies our Canadian presence and allows more accessibility to clients seeking our expertise. It's an exciting time for our firm in this region."

The firm's most recent work in Ottawa includes completion of Building C, at National Capital Business Park, an industrial spec warehouse space developed by Avenue 31. Ware Malcomb provided the architectural, interior design and branding services for the 200,000 square foot industrial facility, which was built on one of the most prominent undeveloped industrial pieces of land in Ottawa. Strategically located at exit 109 on Highway 417 at Hunt Club Road in Ottawa, the structure sits on 99 acres of land zoned heavy industrial and leased on a long-term basis from the National Capital Commission.

Other recent Ware Malcomb projects in Ottawa include providing interior architecture and design services for a flagship store located at the Rideau Centre, interior design services for various tenants, site planning services on a 650 acre site and branding services for a 100-acre, six building industrial park.

About Ware Malcomb ( waremalcomb.com )

Established in 1972, Ware Malcomb is a contemporary and expanding full-service design firm providing professional architecture, planning, interior design, civil engineering, branding and building measurement services to corporate, commercial/residential developer and public/institutional clients throughout the world. With office locations throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Brazil, the firm specializes in the design of commercial office, corporate, industrial, science & technology, healthcare, retail, auto, public/institutional facilities and renovation projects. Ware Malcomb is recognized as an Inc. 5000 "Fastest Growing Private Company" and a "Hot Firm" by Zweig Group. The firm is also ranked among the top 30 architecture/engineering firms in Engineering News-Record's "Top 500 Design Firms" and the top 30 interior design firms in Interior Design magazine's "Top 100 Giants." For more information, visit and view Ware Malcomb's Ware Malcomb's website at http://www.waremalcomb.com/news/ and brand video at https://www.youtube.com/waremalcomb.

