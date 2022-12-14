Badii Group Private Wealth Management Receives 2022 Best of Southlake Award

Southlake Award Program Honors the Achievement

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirk Badii and his firm Badii Group Private Wealth Management have been selected for the 2022 Best of Southlake Award in the Investment Service category by the Southlake Award Program.

Badii Group Private Wealth Management (PRNewswire)

Each year, the Southlake Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Southlake area a great place to live, work and play.

Kirk Badii provides investment services for high-net-worth individuals and families. Finance is not one-size-fits-all, so no financial plan should be, either. Instead, goal-based planning measures the progress of an investor's portfolio against specific life goals, situations, and desired success. Badii Group Private Wealth Management utilizes a goal-based financial planning system to ensure all aspects of their client's assets are accounted for.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2022 Southlake Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Southlake Award Program and data provided by third parties.

Kirk Badii, Founder of Badii Group Private Wealth Management (PRNewswire)

