FOR THE FIRST TIME 10 YOUNG ADULTS SPEAK TO EACH OTHER ABOUT WHAT THEY HAVE LEARNED IN THE LAST TEN YEARS SINCE SURVIVING THE SANDY HOOK SHOOTING

FOR THE FIRST TIME 10 YOUNG ADULTS SPEAK TO EACH OTHER ABOUT WHAT THEY HAVE LEARNED IN THE LAST TEN YEARS SINCE SURVIVING THE SANDY HOOK SHOOTING

Dear World facilitates storytelling through unique storytelling method called Prtrait process

NEWTOWN, Conn., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the storytelling organization, Dear World visited Newtown in advance of the 10-year anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Ten students, who were in second and third grade, participated in Dear World's newest storytelling method – The Prtrait Process. The Prtrait Process paired the survivors and explored their shared experience through photographing one another, and asking each other a series of questions about their 10 year transformation, and the people they've become.

Dear World (PRNewswire)

First time 10 surviving Sandy Hook students speak to each other about impossible tragedy 10th anniv of school shooting.

It was on December 14, 2012, where the Sandy Hook Elementary School experienced the horrific shooting which left 28 people dead and 2 injured. 20 children and 6 adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School remains one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.

"The Prtrait Process is an exchange of shared experiences of loss, grief, and hope. It offers the opportunity to define oneself beyond sorrow and delve into conversations about our transformation on our own terms, at our own pace," said Dear World founder, Robert X. Fogarty . "Many participants used the opportunity to discuss how the experience shaped them, the tools they've used to heal, and how they want to help and heal others."

"The only way to heal and recover from a wound to a scar, is to talk," said student survivor, Jackie Hegarty. "Once the Dear World session started, it felt more healing and natural than I ever could have expected. I've done countless interviews and none of them have matched the openness and comfort I felt while participating in the Prtrait process. This project opened my eyes to see the many sides of the one event, one experience, one tragedy. More than ever, storytelling has become such a powerful force in my healing. I can't promise you'll be healed of your story completely, but I can promise that projects like Prtrait can help you in ways you didn't know needed healing.

List of Sandy Hook School Student Participants:

Jackie, 17, Cyrena, 17, Matthew,19, Declan, 17, Ashley, 17, Sarah, 17, Rachel, 17, Audrey, 17, Brandon, 17 and Lauren, 17

About Dear World:

Dear World is a storytelling organization that celebrates the power of personal stories. The organization has developed narrative storytelling methods that utilize art, photography, video and interpersonal facilitation. Dear World's work has been published in over 30 countries, working with luminaries like Nobel Peace prize winner Muhammad Yunus, Super Bowl MVP Drew Brees and the late ESPN anchor Stuart Scott have contributed their stories to Dear World. Since its founding more than 500,000 people have experienced one of their storytelling methods through conferences, keynotes, workshops or field work.

*All digital stories must link back to http://newtown.dearworld.org

Contacts:

Cyn Davis, 202-297-6147

cyn@dearworld.com

Shay Riggin, 406-590-5355

shay@dearworld.com

Dear World founder, Robert X. Fogarty, gave Sandy Hook survivors cameras in a professional studio setting and they photographed each other. The Prtrait Process is an exchange of shared experiences of loss and grief. It offers the opportunity to define oneself beyond our sorrow and delve into conversations about our transformation on our own terms, and at our own pace. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dear World