Truecaller launches a family plan for subscriptions

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller launches family plan subscription allowing up to five users to have a joint subscription plan.

"We are excited to extend our subscription offering to many more users by opening for plan sharing using our new Truecaller Family option. Truecaller's subscription offering is an appreciated experience which unlocks additional protection and features and is ads-free. With Family plan, we now offer our premium users to share that experience with up to four family members," says Fredrik Kjell, COO at Truecaller.

As subscription models are growing increasingly popular globally Truecallers users have asked for a cost-efficient way to share the premium experience with family members.

"As a family plan administrator, you now can add your loved ones to a one single plan and extend the premium benefits of Truecaller for them to experience and enjoy. In many of our markets it's common that one family member ensures all members are covered by various services and we are happy to now offer a convenient way to add Truecaller to that list," says Fredrik Kjell, COO at Truecaller.

Truecaller's subscription plans offer a range of valuable benefits such as advanced spam-blocking, ability to see who has viewed your Truecaller profile, a premium badge as well as an ad-free experience.

With Family plan, all existing benefits of Premium are carried across to the added members, without any sharing of data or personal information between the members and administrator.

Family plan is currently available on Android worldwide except for the United States. However, they can add any non-premium users as part of their family, even if they use an iPhone

Truecaller will continue to refine the offering and the availability and expect to further expand the benefits of the product.

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication

+46 705 290800

andreas.frid@truecaller.com

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 330 million active users, with half a billion downloads since launch and around 38 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a co-founder led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information, please visit corporate.truecaller.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20429/3684158/1735278.pdf Press release Family plan eng 221214 https://news.cision.com/truecaller-ab/i/family-plan-2,c3126361 Family plan 2 https://news.cision.com/truecaller-ab/i/family-plan-1,c3126362 Family plan 1

View original content:

SOURCE Truecaller AB