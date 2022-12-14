VIAVI Provides Benchmarking and Validation for Global O-RAN PlugFest, as Technology Gains Acceptance Across More Industry Organizations

CHANDLER, Ariz., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today shared the company's role in the Fall 2022 O-RAN PlugFest organized by the O-RAN ALLIANCE and hosted by industry leaders. The PlugFest involved a series of on-site demonstrations across multiple countries, conducted in October and November 2022.

VIAVI provided benchmarking and validation for PlugFest tests and demonstrations at the following sites:

University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory in Durham, New Hampshire , USA

TIP Community Lab hosted by Meta in Menlo Park, California , USA

Kyrio OTIC Lab hosted by CableLabs in Louisville, Colorado , USA

i14y Lab hosted by Deutsche Telekom in Berlin, Germany

Orange, SA in Paris, France

EURECOM in Biot, France

TIM Innovation Lab in Torino, Italy

Yokosuka Research Park hosted by NTT DOCOMO and another major service provider in Yokosuka City, Japan .

"The Fall 2022 O-RAN PlugFest followed a remarkable period in which more industry organizations aligned with the O-RAN ALLIANCE, driving adoption even more globally," commented Dr. Ian Wong, CTO Office, VIAVI and Co-Chair, Testing and Integration Focus Group, O-RAN ALLIANCE. "An increasing number of major vendors are advancing the RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC), with Nokia being a notable participant in the PlugFest. ETSI adopted its first O-RAN specification, 'O-RAN Fronthaul Control, User and Synchronization Plane Specification v7.02.' And the Telecom Infra Project and O-RAN ALLIANCE committed to renewed alignment at FYUZ 2022. Growing acceptance of O-RAN specifications was evident in the strong collaboration, robust test cases and effective completion of activities during the PlugFest."

The VIAVI Test Suite for O-RAN Specifications supported conformance, performance, interoperability, and end-to-end testing:

RIC – VIAVI demonstrated near real-time RIC platform conformance test and xApp performance benchmarking with RIC and xApps supplied by:



The VIAVI TeraVM RIC Test emulates E2 Nodes generating E2 procedures to test RIC compliance as well as Traffic scenarios to train and test the xApp functionality and decision making.

Multivendor end-to-end (E2E) interoperability – The VIAVI – The VIAVI TM500 UE Emulator and TeraVM Core Emulator were used for E2E testing of multiple vendor combinations, including:

O-RU – VIAVI and Rohde & Schwarz partnered on conformance and performance testing of a Fujitsu O-RU, Analog Devices' ADRV904x-RD-RUMB 8T8R O-RU reference design and development kit, and an MTI O-RU. The combined testbed includes the VIAVI – VIAVI and Rohde & Schwarz partnered on conformance and performance testing of a Fujitsu O-RU, Analog Devices' ADRV904x-RD-RUMB 8T8R O-RU reference design and development kit, and an MTI O-RU. The combined testbed includes the VIAVI TM500 O-RU Tester and the Rohde & Schwarz SMW200A or SMM100A Vector Signal Generator (VSG), FSV3000 or FSVA3000 Signal and Spectrum Analyzer and Vector Signal Explorer (VSE) software, with the O-RU Test Manager providing a seamless user experience. Separately, the VIAVI TM500 O-RU Tester and TMLite were used for Direct Performance Testing (DPT) of the Fujitsu 32TRX mMIMO O-RU.

O-CU – VIAVI and Capgemini Engineering partnered on interface ( Xn and F1-C) and handover testing of a Capgemini Engineering O-CU. The VIAVI emulated the O-DU . VIAVICapgeminiXnhandoverCapgeminiVIAVI TeraVM O-CU Tester O-DU

"Once again, VIAVI is proud to have been able to support both standardization activities and PlugFest testing spanning each of the different subsystems as well as end-to-end interoperability and security testing," said Stephen Hire, Vice President of Wireless Marketing, VIAVI. "We are strongly committed to helping the industry to be successful in commercializing O-RAN technology and delivering the benefits that network operators demand."

VIAVI offers the most comprehensive test suite on the market for lab validation, field deployment and service assurance of O-RAN networks. With vast experience validating network products for operators and manufacturers worldwide, VIAVI allows testing of any node – O-RU, O-DU, O-CU, RIC and Core – and complete end-to-end testing to be performed on premise, in the cloud or as a service.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, equipment manufacturers, enterprises, government and avionics. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications. Together with our customers and partners we are United in Possibility, finding innovative ways to solve real-world problems. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

