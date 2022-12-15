Browzwear and Crystal International Partner to Bring More Efficient, Sustainable 3D-Powered Solutions to the Global Denim Industry

Access to digital twins of Crystal Denim's finishes in VStitcher to enable more designers and manufacturers to replace wasteful workflows and sample production with true-to-life 3D visualizations

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Browzwear , a pioneer of 3D digital solutions for the fashion industry, today announced a partnership with Crystal Denim that will bring digital twins of the company's specialty denim fabrics to users of the VStitcher 3D design platform. The integration will give designers and manufacturers of denim garments greater ability to visualize designs in realistic 3D, which allows for more creative exploration in less time. Furthermore, the true-to-life digital garments facilitate collaboration through product development while their accuracy supports faster, more confident decision-making.

A subsidiary of Crystal International Group Limited (CIGL) , a global manufacturer that delivers 410 million pieces of apparel to some of the world's top brands in 2021, Crystal Denim has been leveraging Browzwear as part of its commitment to reducing carbon emissions and lowering the company's overall environmental impact since 2008. By 2019, the denim division had converted to 100 percent digital workflows for co-creation projects with customers and reduced sample production by over 75 percent during the initial development stage which also significantly decreases the turnaround time, consumption of materials, energy and water consumption.

The partnership, which will enable other businesses to realize 3D's benefits toward efficiency and sustainability, is part of CIGL's commitment to working with stakeholders throughout the industry to drive a greener fashion future. The company, which is a signatory of the UN Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action (UNFICCA) as well as a member and partner of coalitions including the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) and Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) continues to broaden its collaborations to accelerate decarbonization throughout the industry.

"Browzwear has been an important partner to Crystal Denim as we strive for a net-zero emission future aligning with our Group's Net Zero 2050 vision, not only for our company but for our industry, overall," said Miles Lam, Assistant General Manager of Sales and Business Development (Crystal Denim). "We are proud to deepen the relationship with Browzwear, and believe that together, we can lead the path to a healthier industry and happier planet."

"Crystal Denim and Browzwear share the commitment to transforming the fashion industry and leveraging technology to help businesses do better economically while doing so environmentally as well," said Hanan Lifshitz, VP of Product at Browzwear. "In an industry as challenging as fashion, Crystal Denim's willingness to share tools and technologies with others has conveyed a competitive edge and a testament to their ambitious goals. We look forward to working closely with the company to catalyze the changes the world needs."

The Crystal Denim fabric library will be available for use in the VStitcher 2021.3 Edition onwards, as well as featured in several new learning resources catered to denim design with VStitcher including a new Browzwear University course on leveraging VStitcher for denim design as well as the recent Creators Lab: Denim webinar. To access the webinar and other resources, visit https://browzwear.com/events/ .

About Browzwear

Founded in 1999, Browzwear is a pioneer of 3D digital solutions for the fashion industry, driving seamless processes from concept to commerce. For designers, Browzwear accelerates collection development, opening limitless opportunities to create iterations of styles. For technical designers and pattern makers, Browzwear rapidly fits graded garments to any model with accurate, true-motion material replication. For manufacturers, Browzwear's Tech Pack delivers everything needed to produce physical garments perfectly the first time, and at every step from design to production. Worldwide, more than 650 organizations such as Columbia Sportswear, PVH Group, and VF Corporation leverage Browzwear's open platform to streamline processes, collaborate and pursue data-driven production strategies so they can sell more while manufacturing less, which increases both ecologic and economic sustainability. For more information, visit www.browzwear.com .

About Crystal International Group Limited

Crystal International Group Limited ("Crystal International" or the "Company"), incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and registered by way of continuation in the Cayman Islands, is a global leader in the apparel manufacturing industry. Founded in Hong Kong in 1970, the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group", or "we") have a diversified product portfolio categorised into five product segments, namely Lifestyle wear, Denim, Intimate, Sweater, and Sportswear and outdoor apparel, with leading positions in corresponding categories. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the Group operates a multi-country manufacturing platform, with around 20 production facilities spanning five countries, namely Vietnam, China, Cambodia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The Group serves a group of leading global brands, through a highly differentiated "Co-creation" business model, offering value-added services and satisfying our customers through accumulated knowledge of the fashion market, promptness of service and creative innovation. We strive to produce the right products at the right time and at the right cost which is critical component to the success of our customers' global apparel brands in an ever-changing industry environment. The Group maintains a keen focus on sustainability and was ranked 17th out of 50 in the Fortune business magazine "Change the World" list in 2016. The list recognises companies across the world that have made significant social and environmental contributions.

Please visit Crystal International's corporate website http://www.crystalgroup.com for more information.

