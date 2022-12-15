Comedian, Actor & Host Howie Mandel Steps into the Metaverse powered by DeepBrain AI

DeepBrain AI debuts 'AI Howie' – an interactive virtual human and digital twin for immersive and personalized fan experiences.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepBrain AI, a member of the Born2Global Centre, and Howie Mandel have put their brains together to create AI Howie, a fully interactive virtual human AI replica of the famous comedian, actor, host, and technology enthusiast.

(PRNewswire)

"I am equally thrilled, excited, and terrified to finally have the ability of showing up and doing things without going anywhere or doing anything," said Howie Mandel. "Thank you, DeepBrain."

DeepBrain AI applies deep learning technology to create hyper-realistic virtual humans through its AI Studios and the AI Human platforms. These virtual humans are digital twins of the real person, with the same appearance, voice, gestures, and subtle mannerisms. The AI Studios platform enables 'script-to-video' software that synthesizes dynamic video content in seconds, producing the quickest and most realistic AI-generated videos. This is a powerful communication and marketing tool for celebrities, professional athletes, news anchors, and even politicians. Before working with Howie Mandel, the DeepBrain AI team created digital twins of Premier League soccer superstar Son Heung-Min, multiple news anchors across Asia, and South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol.

In addition to the 'script-to-video' capabilities, the company provides fully conversational experiences with its AI Human software. The AI Human solution enables fans to interact and engage with AI Howie by simply asking questions. For example, when asked, "What was your favorite act on AGT this season?" The AI Howie model responds in real-time to support interactive, fun, and engaging fan experiences. AI Humans are available within mobile apps, web browsers, or voice-activated kiosks.

"Our vision is to humanize digital experiences and empower creative teams to generate immersive content at scale," said Eric Jang, DeepBrain AI CEO. "Working with Howie Mandel was a fun experience, and we are excited to see how the AI Howie collaboration will connect with his fans worldwide."

Media Kit

Photos of Howie model recording process.

Video of AI-Howie with AI Studios

Video of AI-Howie with AI Human (conversational)

YOUTUBE Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xYsg60XviCU

About DeepBrain AI

DeepBrain AI humanizes digital interaction with the world's fastest, most realistic virtual humans. The startup company, with its US headquarters in Palo Alto, California, has won multiple awards for its technology, AI Studios, and AI Human platforms. Already recognized as the virtual human leader across the Asia Pacific region, the company is now investing in and focusing on North American and European markets. For more information, visit www.deepbrainai.io.

About Born2Global Centre

The Born2Global Centre, operated by Born2Global, is a full-cycle service platform that supports the global expansion of promising companies. Established in 2013 under the Ministry of Science and ICT, Born2Global has been setting the standards for a successful startup ecosystem in Korea and continues to expand and transform startups so that they are engaged, well equipped, and connected with the global market.

For more information, please visit https://www.born2global.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Born2Global Centre