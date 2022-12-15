Deltek Finishes the Year Strong as a Project-Based ERP Solution Leader in the Latest G2 Report

Deltek receives over a dozen badges and accolades in G2's Winter Report and continues to rank as an ERP Leader for the ninth consecutive quarter

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, has been recognized as a Leader in G2's Quarterly ERP Grid® Report for Project-Based ERP for the ninth consecutive quarter. G2 is a trusted buyer discovery platform that publishes reviews on software and services. The rankings are based on customer reviews gathered from their user community, online sources and social networks. Deltek Vantagepoint, Deltek Costpoint, and Deltek Ajera all took home Leader badges this quarter, dominating the project-based ERP category. Deltek solutions were also recognized for having the highest user adoption, best meeting requirements, being the easiest to set up for small businesses and having the best relationships with mid-market companies.

Deltek received a record number of G2 reviews during its recent annual customer conference, Deltek ProjectCon, which took place last month in Nashville, Tennessee. Over 3,500 attendees gathered for in-person networking opportunities, discussions on industry best practices, inspirational keynotes, and education on Deltek solutions and services. During the event, Deltek teamed up with G2 Gives to support and donate to the Special Olympics. Deltek raised nearly $5,000 to help people with intellectual disabilities discover new strengths and abilities, skills, and success through the power of sports.

Customer reviews highlighted how Deltek solutions are leading the way in the ERP space. Deltek Vantagepoint customers called it an "all in one" solution that is "modern and streamlined." Built exclusively for professional services firms including A&E firms and Consulting firms, Vantagepoint helps firms improve productivity, boost collaboration, and increase profitability.

Customers also called Deltek Costpoint a "user-friendly and easily accessible" solution that has "amazing support." Deltek Costpoint, the gold standard for government contractors that need to stay compliant with government accounting and cybersecurity standards, is the industry's leading solution that delivers more innovation and greater intelligence through an all-in-one system across the project lifecycle.

Deltek Ajera, also ranked a Leader in the Winter 2023 report, is an integrated project management and accounting system that benefits every role at A&E firms by ensuring accurate and up-to-date data, communication, and accessible reporting. One reviewer called the solution "very user friendly and easy to navigate for accounting" while another reviewer noted that Ajera opened their eyes and "made all the difference in how they manage their firm."

"Being recognized as Leaders by the G2 community is a testament to our commitment as technology innovators to deliver unique solutions and services to project-based businesses. We're incredibly proud to see that so many of our solutions are leading the way in the ERP space. G2 reviews from our customers truly validate the efforts made each day by our team," said Brian Daniell, Chief Customer Officer at Deltek.

To find out more, visit Deltek.com.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

