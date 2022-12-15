Now Available For Instant Delivery Nationwide

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medterra, a leader in CBD products, today announced a national distribution partnership with Gopuff, the innovative, instant delivery platform for customers' daily needs. Medterra officially launched on Gopuff this past Summer in select markets, for residents in Arizona, California, Pennsylvania and Illinois and is now in 26 additional markets with further plans for expansion through 2022 and 2023.

MEDTERRA'S CBD PRODUCTS LAUNCH ON GOPUFF, FOR INSTANT DELIVERY NATIONWIDE.

With the rapid growth of e-commerce in the grocery industry over the past two years, Gopuff now has over 500 locations and delivers over 4,000 products. Medterra is proud to join the expansive product selection to offer Gopuff customers the ability to choose from Medterra's selection of clean, scientifically formulated products that support pain relief, sore muscles and a variety of other wellness concerns for both humans and pets.

"We believe everyone should have access to innovative solutions that empower them to improve and sustain their mental and physical wellbeing," said Medterra SVP of Sales, Dan Taylor. "With Medterra products now available on Gopuff, we're looking forward to helping people achieve the relief they need via a robust portfolio of CBD products in a matter of minutes."

Medterra's product selection on Gopuff allows shoppers to choose from a range of products for themselves and their pets. The full line-up includes:

500mg CBD Oil ($39.99) : A great way to dose CBD throughout the day with MCT oil

Sleep Tight CBD Gummies ($45.99) : A convenient and delicious way to fall asleep faster

Keep Calm CBD Gummies ($45.99) : A mouth-watering way to stay calm during the day

Rapid Recovery Roll-On ($24.99) : Rapid relief for sore muscles in an easy-to-apply format

Ultra Broad Spectrum™ CBD Oil ($64.99) : An entourage effect of cannabinoids without THC

CBD Calming Pet Chews ($29.99) : A convenient way to keep your pet calm

CBD Calming Pet Oil ($24.99) : An easy add-to-food format to keep pets calm

Medterra's product offerings on Gopuff will vary by market. Each product provides customers with true seed to sale purchases from industrial hemp grown and extracted in accordance with the strict regulatory guidelines that guarantee third-party testing to ensure consistency and quality.

Visit www.gopuff.com to order Medterra products straight to your door in 30 minutes or less. For more information on Medterra visit Medterracbd.com and follow on Instagram or Facebook.

ABOUT MEDTERRA

Founded in 2017, Medterra is wellness support designed for real life. Through the development of quality formulas fueled by the best science-backed, emerging natural ingredients that are put to the test by the most rigorous standards in the industry, Medterra's mission is to deliver wellness solutions that anyone can understand and everyone can feel. With accessible, educational information and innovative products, customers are equipped with the power to take control of their mental and physical wellbeing. For more information, please visit www.medterracbd.com.

