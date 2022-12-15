More Than 10 Million Adults Already Affected by "Tridemic"; Real-Time Oxygen Saturation Monitoring of At-Risk Patients Can Help Prevent Adverse Events

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With many healthcare organizations dealing with the triple threat of rising cases of flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and COVID, there has never been a more important time to monitor at-risk patients in real-time. With Smart Meter's iPulseOx, the world's first cellular-enabled pulse oximeter, providers can instantly see a person's oxygen saturation level and take steps necessary to help prevent adverse events.

The CDC has recorded at least 8.7 million cases of flu, including 78,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths, since October, according to published reports. Each year, it is estimated that between 60,000-120,000 older adults in the United States are hospitalized and 6,000-10,000 of them die due to RSV infection1. Meanwhile, COVID cases also continue to increase. For the first week of December, there was a 22 percent increase in cases as compared to the previous two weeks.2

"The combination of surging flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases is pushing hospitals past their current ICU bed capacity," health officer and state epidemiologist at Oregon Health Authority Dean Sidelinger, MD, said in a press briefing on Dec. 8. "This year's influenza season has begun earlier than it normally does, and we are seeing high levels of influenza nationwide."

All these illnesses affect the respiratory system, can lead to more serious health issues and can become life threatening. People who are 65 years or older are at the greatest risk of complications and death from the flu. The CDC estimates that these people make up 54 to 70 percent of flu-related hospital visits.

When a physician has real-time oxygen saturation readings, they can make immediate decisions regarding their patients. Transmission of readings from the iPulseOx is sent via an exclusive 4/5G AT& T network so a provider knows they are getting the most immediate and accurate data possible from their patient.

"Smart Meter's nationwide network of SmartPartners™ work directly with care providers delivering real-time health data using remote patient monitoring for patients with respiratory disorders," said Bill Bassett, Smart Meter's Chief Marketing Officer. "SmartPartners™ leverage exclusive cellular connectivity built into our iPulseOx solution, simplifying how patients measure their oxygen saturation readings without needing to log the results, which helps patients increase their testing adherence and provides physicians with accurate data for better intervention management."

