NAIC's 2022 Robert Dineen Award Recipients Showcase State Regulators' Dedication, Customer Focus

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the opening session of its 2022 Fall National Meeting, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) recognized three state insurance regulators for their exemplary service with the organization's 2022 Robert Dineen Award.

L-R: Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions Director Evan G. Daniels, Erin Klug, Glenda Haverkamp, Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt, Don Beatty, and Virginia Insurance Commissioner Scott A. White (PRNewswire)

Erin Klug, assistant director of the Product Filing and Compliance Division at the Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions, Glenda Haverkamp, senior administrative specialist at the Kansas Insurance Department, and Don Beatty, deputy commissioner for the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) Bureau of Insurance's Policy, Compliance, and Administration Division, received this year's award.

The Robert Dineen Award was established in June 1989 for Outstanding Service and Contribution to the State Regulation of Insurance and named in honor of the founder of the NAIC's Support and Services Office.

You can read more about each recipient below:

In her 28 years of service with the Arizona Insurance Department (and counting), Erin Klug has held numerous positions, ranging from areas such as Market Conduct, to Public Information Officer, to interim Deputy Director for Insurance during the department's merger with the Department of Financial Institutions. Erin is Arizona's primary contributor for the Insurance Compact. She has taken point on implementing a significant mental health parity rulemaking in Arizona, and she frequently serves as the department's most knowledgeable subject matter expert on compliance, rulemaking, and legislative issues. Erin always stands ready to be helpful and is a respected leader among her peers.

Glenda Haverkamp has spent 45 years faithfully serving Kansas and has become a master planner, the coordinator of all things NAIC for the Kansas Insurance Department, and the go-to person for lobbyists, agents, and industry personnel. She has been instrumental in executing the department's educational campaigns, assisting in legislative efforts, and supporting the department's overall mission. Glenda goes far beyond answering the call to serve, and there is not a person in the insurance industry in Kansas, new or old, that does not know or utilize her as a resource.

Don Beatty has been an active participant in the NAIC since joining the Virginia SCC in 2000, and he has played an integral and ongoing role in the Insurance Compact. Don's history of participation in the Compact began in 2006, where he was part of a small group of dedicated regulators who drafted the Compact bylaws, as well as the Compact's 14 rules/operating procedures. Among his many other roles at the Compact, Don served as chair of the Compact's Rulemaking and Regulatory Counsel Committees. Don has always championed the Insurance Compact's implementation and continues as a trusted advisor to his commissioner, his department, and the Compact. At the NAIC, Don most recently chaired the Pet Insurance Working Group and the Health Maintenance Organization Issues Subgroup to the conclusion of their charges.

