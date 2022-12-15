Robertson Stephens Hits $4bn AUM as It Continues to Expand in the Bay Area

LFS Wealth Advisors joins; Robertson Stephens opens its fifth and sixth Bay Area offices

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC ("Robertson Stephens") welcomes LFS Wealth Advisors ("LFS"), a San Ramon, CA registered investment advisor managing approximately $210 million in advisory assets with an additional office in Burlingame. LFS's Founder and Managing Director, John Lau, will join Robertson Stephens as Managing Director and Principal. John will be joined by his colleagues Helen Lau, Matthew Lau, Diana Cason, Michael Stephens, Jennifer Spence, Carmen Liu and Jialin Liu.

LFS is a comprehensive wealth management firm serving the San Francisco Bay Area. They use a holistic approach that includes financial and risk management solutions to help their clients as they seek to accumulate and preserve wealth. This includes income tax planning and estate conservation strategies.

With the addition of the LFS team, Robertson Stephens' assets are now over $4 billion. The firm now has 77 employees across sixteen locations in San Francisco, Marin County, Menlo Park, Santa Rosa, Pasadena, San Ramon and Burlingame (CA), New York (NY), Sun Valley & Boise (ID), Holmdel (NJ), Austin & Houston (TX), Seattle (WA), Denver (CO), and Boston (MA).

"We are delighted to have John and his team join Robertson Stephens," said Raj Bhattacharyya, Chief Executive Officer of Robertson Stephens. "Their comprehensive approach to wealth management, through a combination of portfolio management and complex tax, estate and retirement planning strategies, matches Robertson Stephens' approach, while expanding our tax management services to our clients. I look forward to working with John and further growing the Robertson Stephens presence with two new offices in the San Francisco Bay Area."

"I am delighted to be part of the Robertson Stephens family," says John Lau, Managing Director, Principal of Robertson Stephens. "The mission of delivering exceptional holistic client services with a responsibility to put client interests first is our main goal. Together, I believe that we will be able to give our clients more investment opportunities and complementary wealth planning capabilities to truly fulfill their goals."

About Robertson Stephens

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC is an independent SEC-registered investment advisor. Its mission is to transform the wealth management experience by delivering institutional-quality investment solutions, comprehensive wealth planning, and intelligent digital solutions all within a fiduciary relationship where the client is our highest priority. For more information please visit: https://www.rscapital.com.

