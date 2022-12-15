Totango Doubles Down on Customer Success by Hiring ON24's Chris Dishman

Longtime customer turned VP of Customer Success will further iterate and improve Totango's most important product – the customer journey

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Totango, Inc. , the industry's only Composable Customer Success (CS) platform that helps companies drive immediate value, leans into its own CS practice by hiring longtime customer Chris Dishman as VP of Customer Success. Formerly VP of Global Customer Success at ON24, Dishman brings significant experience in scaling high-growth teams and will infuse new insights on how to ensure customers receive the highest value out of their partnership with Totango.

Totango Logo (PRNewswire)

Having moved his former company ON24 from another CS platform to Totango six years ago, Dishman boasts a long history of using Totango's scalable platform. During his 18 years in leadership roles at ON24, Dishman built a global CS organization from scratch and scaled it 12X to support the company's incredibly rapid business growth, including an IPO.

"It is exciting to be in a position to apply my successes as a customer and Totango's broadening influence with enterprise organizations to help companies that are ready for their next chapter of growth," Dishman said. "Totango's recent annual industry report confirmed CS is integrated within enterprise organizational structures, with customer experience and revenue growth as top priorities. In my new role, I am committed to working with the entire Totango team to help our customers drive scale and success – which means both supporting customers in deploying CS as a practice, as well as leveraging our Composable CS platform to achieve their business outcomes."

With a deep understanding of the current state of business and experience in ensuring team success, Dishman will report to Jamie Bertasi, Totango's President and Chief Operating Officer.

"Amid today's economic uncertainty, Totango is leveraging its platform to expand our team and support our customers, and as with any key product, we are committed to continuously iterating and improving upon our post-sales digital journey," Bertasi said. "I'm thrilled to have a longtime customer at the helm of our CS organization – especially one who brings significant experience in building high-growth teams."

About Totango

Founded in 2010, Totango is the industry's only Composable Customer Success Platform. Totango's no-code, visual software enables businesses to deliver and quickly optimize best-in-class customer journeys, accelerate product onboarding and adoption, maximize customer retention, and increase user satisfaction leading to strong business results. Totango's ready-to-use journey templates (SuccessBLOCs) eliminate the friction of time and money spent on implementation and maintenance of old-school customer success platforms. As the only customer success software that combines a modern visual design and collaboration canvas, easy-to-use workflow orchestration tools, and out-of-the-box templates, Totango gives teams instant clarity and full control to create and consistently execute best-in-class customer journeys. Start where you are and go with a modular platform that provides immediate Day 1 value, continuous recalibration as needed, and predictable scale-up growth. For more information and to start Totango for free, visit Totango.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Totango