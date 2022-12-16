Goals Ventures LLC Launches Streetwear Apparel Collection for the Everyday Entrepreneur

First Black-Owned Streetwear Company to Combine Tools, Technology, and Apparel for Rising Businesses

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black-owned, Goals Ventures LLC launches the first streetwear apparel collection to offer digital and social tools and technology to individuals looking to scale their business, all accessible through custom QR codes on the clothing tags. This launch serves to promote the work-life balance seamlessly with an assortment of everyday, ready to wear garments to help business creators, content creators, and/or influencers achieve their business goals.

This collection of streetwear staples embraces the elements of street culture while keeping the active lifestyle of the everyday person in mind. These good-for-the-environment pieces are meant to be a staple in everyone's closet, with sustainable garments crafted from organic materials, recycled materials, or made in the USA. With the goal to bring these tools, technology, and training to underserved entrepreneurs and those interested in overall entrepreneurship, the launch of the apparel line allows for easy accessibility to help creators and businesses grow their audiences.

Goals Media Group, founded by Aubrey Flynn to "Get Over All Limits Successfully," is the first black-owned company to combine software and apparel, and provide access to technology, digital tools and training for brand building. Flynn is a digital strategist and marketing expert with over 15 years of experience working with influencers and generating significant revenue for their brands, including Ciroc by Diddy, Indoggo by Snoop Dogg, and Redmont Vodka by Charles Barkley. His experience spans digital strategy, branded entertainment, strategic partnerships, brand positioning, entertainment marketing, storytelling, big data management, client services and more.

"Our company is divided into services, software, training, and apparel with the goal to bring this accessible technology to underserved entrepreneurs, such women, college students, people of color, veterans, reentering citizens, immigrants, and people interested in entrepreneurship" said Goals Supply CEO Aubrey Flynn.

Goals Media Group can be hired for the creation and running of digital advertising campaigns or used for training purposes to scale your company. When users scan the QR code on the clothing tag, the mobile Goals app will open, which grants access to the business toolkit, setup, and business audits. The toolkit allows users to schedule social media posts, send SMS messages and emails to customers, revamp their website with WordPress, and have their data distributed on search engines such as Google.

The streetwear apparel encourages the work-life balance seamlessly with a line of everyday, ready to wear clothing. Compiled of headwear, hoodies, sweatshirts, t-shirts, joggers, shorts, and footwear, this collection features relaxed fit, moisture-wicking pieces that are great staples for everyday wear. Pricing ranges from $30-$105. Get exclusive access to tech, tools and training for business on demand when you scan the QR codes on the tags of the clothing.

The GOALS Supply apparel is available for purchase exclusively at goalssupply.com and on the Goals Supply app available in the App Store and Google Play store.

