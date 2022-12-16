Leeds Equity and e.Republic Partner to Advance Innovation across State and Local Government and Education

Significant investment will drive enhanced research and data, information and peer-to-peer learning solutions

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leeds Equity Partners ("Leeds Equity"), the sector-focused private equity firm dedicated exclusively to investing in the Knowledge Industries, and e.Republic, LLC ("e.Republic" or the "Company"), announced today that Leeds Equity has made a significant investment in e.Republic.

Leeds Equity seeks to invest in leading companies in sectors across the Knowledge Industries where the firm can partner with management to drive innovation, business growth and best-in-class client outcomes. e.Republic represents the seventh platform company for Leeds Equity Partners VII, L.P., its latest investment vehicle with over $1.4 billion in committed capital, and builds upon the firm's over two-decade track record of investing in information services companies. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"e.Republic plays an essential role fostering an engaged community of government and education leaders and information technology providers where critical insights and best practices are shared to enable greater innovation and technology transformation," said Jacques Galante, Partner at Leeds Equity Partners. "We look forward to collaborating closely with Cathilea and the e.Republic team to expand on the Company's numerous community and market insights offerings to better serve its many constituents and help drive greater outcomes across government and education."

"We are excited to partner with Leeds Equity as they share similar values and are committed to the vision of bringing innovation to government and education," said Cathilea Robinett, e.Republic CEO. "Being part of their portfolio will empower us to tap into Leeds Equity's strategic investment expertise, market knowledge and deep industry relationships."

"e.Republic's high-quality content, compelling peer-to-peer learning solutions and unique research and data offerings provide significant value to the Company's constituent base," said David Neverson, Principal at Leeds Equity Partners. "We are eager to work closely with the e.Republic team to continue to support the technology strategy, planning and procurement needs of state and local government and education."

Reed Smith LLP served as legal counsel to Leeds Equity Partners. JEGI CLARITY acted as M&A advisor to e.Republic in the transaction.

About Leeds Equity Partners:

Leeds Equity is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training and information services industries (the "Knowledge Industries"). The firm was founded in 1993 and currently manages over $4 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries. Leeds Equity seeks to leverage its sector-focused expertise and market insights to create long-term value for its partner companies and investors.

For additional information on Leeds Equity, see www.leedsequity.com

About e.Republic:

Founded in 1984, e.Republic is the nation's only media, events and research company focused exclusively on state and local government and education. The Company's vision is to be the trusted source for guidance, ideas, innovations and relationships to build government that works for everyone.

For additional information on e.Republic, see www.erepublic.com

