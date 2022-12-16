TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Hires Gabriel Cheung as Global ECD and Amanda Davis as Head of Content

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TBWA\Chiat\Day New York today announced the appointment of two strategic hires to further expand the agency's creative chops, Gabriel Cheung and Amanda Davis. Both hires signal TBWA's commitment to further opening the aperture of creativity, with a focus on building disruptive brand experiences for its clients.

Amanda Davis & Gabriel Cheung (PRNewswire)

Previously at R/GA, Cheung brings 14 years of experience overseeing household brands such as American Express, Converse, Jordan and Nike. Davis joins the agency from Grey where she was Director of Innovation and Gaming, bringing an amazingly varied set of skills to TBWA.

Nancy Reyes, Chief Executive Officer, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York notes "Alongside our incredible roster of existing talent, Gabriel and Amanda will help us push our clients, ourselves and the industry to continue to evolve and disrupt the bounds of creativity."

The appointment of a Global ECD will see Cheung draw on his experience of approaching brands holistically to ensure they are showing up authentically and innovating in new mediums and spaces. With traditional and non-traditional storytelling expertise, his work with 'A/R Jordan' was praised as best-in-class for its innovative use of technology. He will first turn his focus to TBWA's worldwide Hilton remit, which launched its first global brand platform "Hilton. For the Stay." earlier this year.

Amy Ferguson, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York notes "I am so excited about adding both Gabe and Amanda to our team. Gabe brings the kind of disruptive creative thinking TBWA\Chiat\Day NY is constantly looking for. While he understands the art of brand storytelling and making the kind of work that's made us famous, he also brings an innovative and holistic approach to creative to take us to new, exciting places."

"Amanda has a deep understanding of the social and content worlds. Well-versed at asking all the right questions, she will sit at the helm of our new in-house content studio and I can't wait to see her grow with us. Equally exciting is that both Gabe and Amanda are lovely, kind, hardworking humans which is a requirement here," continued Ferguson.

Davis first gained experience in the world of content and culture at VICE. From there, she took on a transformative role at Grey New York, helping brands modernize their approach to marketing in positions ranging from content strategy to producing some of the most non-traditional work the agency has created. Able to create culturally relevant content at the speed of social, Davis will be responsible for building an in-house content studio – working closely with Hilton and expanding the offering to TBWA\Chiat\Day NY's client roster. The new in-house content studio will operate outside of the traditional agency timelines and structures – this team will be faster and scrappier, able to move at the pace of culture.

The news follows the recent appointment of the agency's first Chief Innovation Officer, Rori DuBoff, who is responsible for driving innovation while helping clients architect their total brand experience. Furthermore, Kiersten Utegg, Sr. Copywriter; Shanon Wille, Associate Creative Director; Jim Nolan, Creative Director and Michael Boulia, Creative Director have joined the agency to further drive the agency's B2B offering.

