Treaty Oak Selects Cogitate's MGA Core Platform to Increase Speed-to-Market and Accelerate Market Share Growth in Commercial Transportation Insurance

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogitate, a future-ready property and casualty insurance technology innovator, announced today that Treaty Oak General Agency will join the company's fast-growing list of MGA clients by adopting Cogitate DigitalEdge, cloud-native policy and distribution platform. Cogitate's DigitalEdge platform is built to offer the greatest level of flexibility to MGAs, Carriers, and Program Administrators – empowering them to widen their product offerings, expand into new markets easily and deliver a seamless and intuitive customer and agent experience.

"Right from our first conversation with Cogitate, we were very confident that we found a team that understands the insurance business and its challenges. This partnership gives us the opportunity to strengthen our relationships with insurers, expand distribution, leverage a vast collection of third-party data and microservices for underwriting & customer experience and quickly and easily offer new products, such as auto liability, physical damage, general liability and cargo insurance. We are very excited to have found the right technology partner to increase our speed to market and create greater operational efficiencies," said Geoffrey Crater, President, Treaty Oak General Agency.

"Moving to Cogitate's modernized rater & automated workflow will allow agents to process applications 5-6 times faster and position us as the preferred MGA. The technology also allows us to quickly enter into new markets by easily managing rules, rates, and forms through the platform's built-in low-code no-code configuration studio." said Dani Harris, COO, Treaty Oak General Agency.

Arvind Kaushal, CEO & Co-Founder, Cogitate said, "Treaty Oak is an innovative and forward-thinking MGA that understands the importance of adopting a flexible and modern solution with the right technology partner that brings with it decades of insurance operations experience. We look forward to being a major driver of Treaty Oaks' accelerated growth and continued success."

"Cogitate's pre-integrated digital insurance ecosystem includes 30+ third party data providers and carrier integrations enabling our customers with data pre-fills for better risk selection during the submission process and ensures a complete digital engagement throughout the binding process and beyond." commented Jacqueline Schaendorf, Co-Founder of Cogitate.

Cogitate, as an Orange Partner of Vertafore provides native integration with its various applications, particularly AIM and ImageRight, that are part of Treaty Oak's existing technology landscape. The seamless data exchange provides greater operational efficiency, reduces overheads and prepares for future scalability and growth.

About Treaty Oak General Agency

Treaty Oak General Agency, LLC. (EIA) is an innovative and fast-growing Texas based MGA specializing in Commercial Auto and Cargo Insurance. The company has extensive commercial transportation experience, tools, and knowledge to bring the best in coverage and affordability to its agents and customers.

For more information about Treat Oak General Agency, please visit www.treatyoakga.com.

About Cogitate Technology Solutions®

Cogitate Technology Solutions, Inc. delivers the most innovative insurance technology and ecosystem of third-party micro-services to insurers, MGAs, brokers, and agents. The company's highly configurable and automated DigitalEdge platform creates unparalleled speed-to-market and accelerated growth with effortless implementation, no matter the complexity or ingenuity of the insurance product or business model. Cogitate is a trusted technology partner serving clients throughout the insurance value chain and maintains 100% client retention since it was established in 2015.

For more information about Cogitate, please visit www.cogitate.us

