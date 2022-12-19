American Elements Enables Milestone Nuclear Fusion Success

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Elements customer Lawrence Livermore National Lab announced this week an unprecedented success in the field of nuclear fusion. On December 13, 2022, researchers at the National Ignition Facility revealed it had achieved "net energy gain" in a fusion reaction for the first time. American Elements developed and supplies key advanced materials to the program.

"American Elements has supported nuclear fusion and tokamak research for decades in the hope that one day we would achieve fusion ignition. That day has finally come," said American Elements CEO Michael Silver. "If this approach is industrially scalable, the world is about to change very dramatically. It quite possibly is the most impactful scientific breakthrough of our lifetimes."

Nuclear fusion is considered the most promising "clean energy" source for the future, as it produces zero nuclear waste or byproducts and does not generate greenhouse gas emissions. However, up until now, all experiments have produced less energy than the energy driving the reaction. Incorporating materials manufactured by American Elements, the researchers successfully produced net energy gain.

