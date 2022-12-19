Cambridge International Receives Highest Approval from U.S. Department of Education, Increases Flexibility for Mississippi School Districts

School leaders in Corinth, Mississippi continue twelve-year partnership with Cambridge International; successfully bringing Cambridge IGCSE to district to meet accountability requirements in the state.

JACKSON, Miss., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge International announced today a resounding approval from the U.S. Department of Education (ED) for use of Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (Cambridge IGCSE, also known as Cambridge Pre-Advanced) to meet end of course assessment requirements in the state of Mississippi. Initiated by a long-standing partnership with the Corinth School District, Cambridge IGCSE received the highest rating available from ED earlier this month.

Corinth School District and Cambridge International are the first to access the flexibility of the Locally-Selected, Nationally-Recognized High School Assessment Provision of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) with a curriculum-based assessment. This provision allows districts to use a nationally recognized assessment in place of the state assessment. The Cambridge program is administered to all students grades 8-12 in the Corinth School District. Any district in Mississippi will now have the flexibility to administer the IGCSE in place of the statewide assessment beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.

"Receiving this approval from the U.S. Department of Education is very affirming and encouraging after a four-year process," said Dr. Lee Childress, Superintendent of Corinth School District. "This approval allows us to continue providing our students with a world-class 21st-century educational experience. We are grateful for the steadfast support of the Corinth community during this time and appreciate the support and assistance of Cambridge International and the Mississippi Department of Education during this process."

"This has been a true partnership for Cambridge with the innovative leadership of Corinth School District and the Mississippi Department of Education," said Mark Cavone, Regional Director, Cambridge International North America. "Great teaching and learning is the heart of Cambridge courses and exams, and we are thrilled more students will now have access to them."

Cambridge IGCSE is the world's most popular international program for 14- to 16-year-olds, offering over 70 course subjects for schools to choose from. Cambridge IGCSE prepares high school students for more rigorous advanced coursework. Schools can use the Cambridge curricula alongside any other curricula.

Cambridge International offers a fully integrated and flexible K-12 educational system, known as the Cambridge Pathway, that brings together globally recognized teaching and learning with meaningful assessments that measure student mastery. Each year, nearly 1 million students study in Cambridge programs worldwide, making more than 2 million exam entries. First introduced in the U.S. in 1995, the Cambridge International program has grown rapidly in popularity.

Cambridge International partners with over 170 countries including the US. Further, over 1000 universities in the U.S., including many state systems and Ivy League institutions, recognize the Cambridge Advanced program. Studies show that Cambridge students perform stronger and graduate faster than students in other programs

About Cambridge Assessment International Education

As a global organization with a 160-year history as part of the University of Cambridge, Cambridge Assessment International Education partners with schools and districts around the world with a shared goal of making education transformation a reality. Schools in the U.S. now utilize the Cambridge Advanced program, an internationally benchmarked program that allows students to earn college-level credit in high school. Cambridge uniquely provides an instructional system across four stages (Primary through Advanced) aligning rigorous curriculum, pedagogy, and assessment for all students in grades K-12.

