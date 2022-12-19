TripleLift Accelerates Omnichannel Ambitions & Global Expansion in 2022

'Media + Data' strategy positions company to fulfill demand for first-party data and CTV solutions

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TripleLift, the advertising technology company reinventing ad placement, concludes a twelve-month strategic run for growth. Multiple moves enriched omnichannel capabilities, enhanced first-party data solutions, spurred global expansion, and bolstered CTV capabilities. The first being TripleLift's acquisition of 1plusX, a global first-party data activation platform for publishers and advertisers. TripleLift wrapped the year with the addition of Dave Clark as CEO, positioning the company for continued innovation focused on driving even greater outcomes for publishers, advertisers, and brands.

In addition, TripleLift elevated Sonja Kristiansen and Kama Ostoya to officer-level positions. Kristiansen fills a newly created Chief Business Officer role leading strategic initiatives, partnerships, and corporate development, and Ostoya as general counsel, leading strategy for the ever-evolving privacy landscape.

The past year's roadmap made significant advances for publishers and advertisers, leading to 91% of publishers transacting on multiple formats and over 70% of publishers offering video inventory via TripleLift.

The Native Leader

For a decade TripleLift has been the Native advertising leader in creating new technologies, products and building two-sided marketplaces that deliver monetization to publishers worldwide.

This year, TripleLift increased its global scale and reach with Dailymotion's full inventory, including Billboard and Marie-Claire, and added tailor-made Open Real Time Bidding (oRTB) integration for Dailymotion to monetize in-stream inventory and custom native ad units for the historically video-focused publisher. The custom native formats deliver brand lift 3x higher than the industry average, according to Nielsen, and in the first two months of the partnership, Dailymotion saw ad requests exceed 41 billion.

In addition, Prisma Media, extended its partnership with TripleLift in France to its entity, Groupe Cerise, after native programmatic revenue share exceeded 40% in 2022 with TripleLift's platform, up 8.2% from 2021. Prisma Media also credits TripleLift's native formats with a nearly one billion incremental impression growth.

Continued Innovation in Connected TV

With Free-Ad-Supported Television (FAST) becoming the fastest-growing tier of streaming TV and publishers looking for new avenues for revenue while keeping down ad loads, TripleLift accelerated key products and partnerships.

TripleLift partnered with Zype to give joint customers In-Show advertising within playout streams on connected TV (CTV) platforms. Content owners reduce the number of ad breaks without decreasing revenue per stream while ensuring a brand-safe environment for advertisers alongside contextually relevant content.

TripleLift's In-Show technology now powers Vevo's linear-programmed TV channels. When executed at scale, they offer the same precise audience targeting that Vevo offers for its digital video buys while complementing Vevo's unique programming on connected TVs (CTV).

Adding measurement to the equation, TripleLift selected iSpot.tv, as a preferred partner for CTV measurement to optimize campaigns for right time, on target delivery against age, gender, and advanced audiences.

'Media+Data' Solutions for The Industry

TripleLift forged a new path for publishers to monetize their content and advertisers to reach their target audience with first-party data with 1plusX, a global first-party data activation platform for publishers and advertisers. Combining TripleLift's SSP with 1plusX's DMP unlocks the full potential of a publisher's inventory, including deeper audience insights as privacy compliance becomes increasingly prevalent.

New TripleLift partners using the 1plusX technology include GEDI, one of the most important publishing groups in Europe with multimedia content to over 5.5 million daily users, and Lagardère Publicité News with an audience of 26 million monthly across radio, press, and digital.

Bolstering its privacy practice, TripleLift added James Evans as chief privacy officer and vice president of legal to lead a team of attorneys supporting the company's go-to-market global product and commercial initiatives and privacy matters.

European Expansion

TripleLift also expanded into the DACH region, appointing Sylwia Iwanejko-Sajewska as country manager, and increased growth in Northern and Southern Europe, appointing Mallory Illido-Bertome as regional vice president-demand, Southern Europe and Rob Ishag as regional vice president-demand, Northern Europe. This move brings new markets to a long list of regions outside the U.S., from EMEA to APAC.

Industry Recognition

The industry once again recognized TripleLift for its leadership in Native programmatic and responded positively to TripleLift's strategic roadmap. Additionally, TripleLift's experts were recognized for their contributions to the company, its partners and clients, and advances in the industry:

About TripleLift

TripleLift is the advertising technology company reinventing ad placement at the intersection of creative, media and data. Our marketplace serves the world's leading brands, publishers, streaming companies and demand-side platforms, executing over 1 trillion ad transactions every month. Customers choose us because of our addressable offerings from native to online video to connected television, innovations that insert brands into content in real-time, and supportive experts dedicated to maximizing partner performance. And with its acquisition of 1plusX, customers can unlock the full value of their marketing data in a privacy-safe way with its first-party data management platform. Part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio, TripleLift has appeared on both the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for five consecutive years, has been named to Business Insider's list of Hottest Ad Tech Companies for three straight years and was awarded Most Innovative TV Advertising Technology by AdExchanger in 2021. Find out how TripleLift is shaping the future of advertising at triplelift.com.

