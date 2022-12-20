CELEBRITY AND ROYAL PHOTOGRAPHER, ALEXI LUBOMIRSKI, REVEALS "ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT PROJECTS OF MY CAREER"

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For over two decades, Alexi Lubomirski has been one of the world's leading fashion and celebrity portrait photographers, capturing seminal moments in the lives of the British royal family, including the engagement and wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Alexi Lubomirski has embarked on what he says is one of the most important projects of his career.

"I'm not an aid worker and I don't have the kinds of talents that are useful on the ground in a situation like this. But I am a storyteller and I do have a platform and I want to help. I feel like the world is not paying attention, and a tragedy is unfolding that is entirely avoidable."

Large areas of Kenya, Ethiopia, and Somalia, known as the Horn of Africa, have been suffering the worst drought in living memory, with millions of people driven to the brink of famine.

Lubomirski traveled with Concern Worldwide through the remote and arid landscape of Marsabit County, meeting those worst affected by the drought and emerging with a series of stunning images and heartbreaking stories to share with the world.

"Yes, there is war in Ukraine and political turmoil at home in the U.S. and so many other issues vying for our attention — but this is a story of human tragedy that we can help turn around. Hundreds of thousands of children could die if we don't."

"In some areas, it hasn't rained properly since 2019 — and these people are entirely dependent on rainfall for their food and income. The Concern team tell me that this is potentially worse than the famine that killed over 250,000 people in 2011. Most of them were children and, as a Dad, I just cannot conceive of the idea that a child could starve to death in our world today."

Concern Worldwide is supporting the delivery of emergency nutrition services, providing cash transfers to affected families, repairing broken water points, and vaccinating surviving livestock against diseases.

ALEXI LUBOMIRSKI

Based in New York, Alexi Lubomirski has created thousands of high-end portraits, with subjects including Beyoncé, Ralph Lauren, Serena Williams, Lupita Nyong'o, Selena Gomez, and Brad Pitt. He has been official photographer at the Golden Globes and his work has been published in some of the world's foremost outlets, including Harper's Bazaar, Vogue, Elle, GQ, and Esquire.

