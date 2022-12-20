Ericsson presents a Green Financing Framework

The Green Financing Framework is established to enable financing of investments in energy efficient technologies, such as 4G, 5G and future 6G, and renewable energy.

The framework has been developed in accordance with current market best practices and verified by leading independent second party opinion provider CICERO Shades of Green.

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has established a Green Financing Framework to enable the company to issue green bonds and other green financing instruments. The proceeds will be exclusively allocated to investments in energy efficiency and renewable energy.

The framework has been developed in accordance with the 2021 ICMA Green Bond Principles (GBP). CICERO Shades of Green, a Norway-based institute for interdisciplinary climate research and a leading global provider of assessments related to green and sustainable financing, has acted as second party opinion provider.

Carl Mellander, Ericsson's CFO, says: "This framework is part of our overall ambition in sustainable finance, and complements our existing sustainability linked Revolving Credit Facility. Proceeds raised under the framework will include capital expenditures and R&D investments in enhanced portfolio energy performance in our existing 4G and 5G offerings as well as future 6G solutions. Extending our leadership in energy efficiency is a key priority for Ericsson and of strategic importance for our operator customers."

Heather Johnson, VP of Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility, says: "This framework is a concrete step in further embedding sustainability across the company, in this case strengthening our climate action and financial activities. Investments based on this framework will help drive the development and deployment of energy-efficient technology that support the Net Zero ambition not only in our own industry but enables the digital and green transition across industries and society."

The Green Financing Framework and the second party opinion are available on Ericsson's website, www.ericsson.com/en/investors/debt-information.

