Eyebuydirect Names Three-Time Paralympian Colleen Young Winner of 2022 Eye Care Awards

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebuydirect, the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, is honoring Colleen Young, a silver and bronze Paralympic medalist, for her achievements as an athlete, role model, and champion for eye health with the second annual Eyebuydirect Eye Care Award. Young will receive a $25,000 contribution from Eyebuydirect, funds that will be used to support Young's training efforts toward competing in the 2024 Paris Paralympics, her fourth Olympic event. Young fell in love with swimming competitively and, at 14, became the youngest athlete to compete for Team USA in 2012. She continued to make incredible breakthroughs for the sport, holding three USA Paralympian world records.

"I didn't have a role model I could really relate to when I was just starting my Olympic career at 14. Now, it's so important to me to fill that void for other people impacted by Albinism or other vision-related conditions," said Colleen Young. "I am proof that it's possible to do extraordinary things even with disadvantages. Generous supporters like Eyebuydirect help make my dreams come true, and my goal is to motivate people to overcome hurdles in their own lives to pursue their dreams."

With this nomination, Eyebuydirect continues its commitment and mission to celebrate and support unique and deserving eye care heroes who inspire day in and day out. Young was born with Albinism and as result has an incurable visual impairment that deems her legally blind. She must go through great lengths to protect her ultra-sensitive eyes daily.

"We are just beyond impressed with Colleen Young, she is such a hero to so many and we are proud to be honoring and supporting her efforts to compete in the upcoming Paralympics," said Sunny Jiang, CEO of Eyebuydirect. "Colleen's advocacy for eye care, positive spirit and relentless energy for overcoming obstacles is incredibly inspiring and makes her the perfect recipient of our 2022 Eye Care Award."

Beyond the swim lane, Young is an advocate for people with disabilities, particularly those with visual impairments, and uses her platform to raise awareness and offer a voice to others impacted by Albinism. Learn more about her journey through her self-titled blog " Colleen Young, Overly Authentic: The girl with low vision but some bright insight ."

About Eyebuydirect

Established in 2006, Eyebuydirect is a leading online destination for prescription eyewear that delivers on style, convenience, and quality. With over 3,000 styles of frames starting at $6 USD/$9 CAD, Eyebuydirect is committed to helping everyone celebrate their individuality with the perfect frames to fit their personality. Eyebuydirect offers Virtual Try-On on mobile devices and computers to make online eyewear accurate and easy. Customers can choose 2-Day Delivery on hundreds of our top styles to get frames fast. Through our Buy 1 Give 1 Program, customers can have Eyebuydirect donate a pair of glasses to some of the most underserved communities worldwide at checkout. Eyebuydirect is a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses.

