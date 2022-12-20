Survey Shows Better Health and Goal Setting as Top Reasons for Going Dry in January

Go Brewing helps beer lovers Go Dry with one of the first non-alcoholic taprooms and signature craft brews available nationwide

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 4 in 5 Americans who consume alcohol (79%) say they could be motivated to participate in Dry January in 2023, according to a new survey conducted online by The Harris Poll among over 1,200 Americans who consume alcohol, from Go Brewing, the Illinois-based company behind one of the country's first non-alcoholic and low-alcohol craft breweries. Top motivators for staying sober in January include a desire to be healthier (52%), losing weight (35%), and the ability to focus better on personal or work goals (33%). As Dry January grows in popularity each year, Go Brewing is making it easier to forego the alcohol with its Go Dry January Challenge, featuring a line-up of no- and low-alcohol craft beers, health and fitness events, special offers and more.

Go Brewing is a non-alcoholic and low-alcohol craft beer brand. (PRNewswire)

With more people declaring themselves 'sober curious,' non-alcoholic spaces like Go Brewing are quickly gaining traction

"Dry January is a perfect opportunity to reset, boost your wellness and challenge yourself to achieve your goals in the new year without the negative side effects of alcohol," says Joe Chura, president and founder of Go Brewing. "The survey results align with Go Brewing's mission to help people feel like their best selves. Using traditional craft brewing methods, we offer a line-up of beers that are better for you and deliver an authentic taste that makes it easier to moderate and have all the experiences with no regrets."

Inside the Go Brewing Taproom

Go Brewing opened in 2021 as the first non-alcoholic taproom in Illinois and has since grown into a nationwide online retailer and health and wellness community. The brewery, located in Naperville at 1665 Quincy Ave, Suite #155, is open to the public and offers lower-calorie, no- and low-alcohol craft beers on tap. For those outside the Chicagoland area, Go Brewing also has an online store with shipping available to 43 states. The online selection includes five of the brewer's most popular signature craft beers:

Burn it Down IPA – A hoppy IPA with citrus and tropical notes (.48% abv | 56 cal)

Prophets Hazy IPA – A smooth, hazy IPA with a fruity and creamy balance (.39% abv | 72 cal)

Suspended in a Sunbeam Pilsner – A fresh, light pilsner with floral notes (.42% abv | 43 cal)

Street Cred Nitro Bold – A smooth dark brew with espresso and cocoa (.35% abv | 60 cal)

Head on Witbier – A clean and crisp witbier with orange and spice (.46% abv | 30 cal)

"With more and more people declaring themselves 'sober curious,' non-alcoholic spaces like Go Brewing are quickly gaining traction," says Chura. "Much more than a tasting room, Go Brewing is a community hub where like-minded drinkers can gather in a social setting to enjoy great tasting beer without worrying about dealing with side effects the next day.

Go Dry January Challenge at Go Brewing

Beginning January 1, Go Brewing will be hosting a Go Dry January Challenge to encourage Americans to take a break from alcohol and feel their best in 2023. To join the challenge, anyone who texts "gobrewingdryjan" to +1 (331) 272-3577 will get daily texts with tips, exclusive access to virtual and in-person events, a discounted Go Brewing survival case featuring new brews, a downloadable "Go Dry Survival Kit," special offers and more.

As part of the buzz-free challenge, Go Brewing will be presenting a wide range of health and wellness programming – both virtually and in-person – to help participants get through the month. For local residents, the Naperville taproom will be open six days a week with a full schedule of fitness events, cold plunges, breath training, live music and more. The taproom will also be available for remote workers looking for an alternative to working from home or a coffee shop. And, to start the year off right, the brewery will be offering a meal service as part of a partnership with Insainly Fit Meals. Out of towners can also join in the month-long festivities via virtual nutrition workshops, live streamed events, among others.

"Maybe alcohol has always been 'one of those things' for you. Maybe you're sick of feeling foggy the morning after you go out. Maybe you're a parent and can't drink like you did in college. Whatever your motivation, we're excited to provide alternative options and helpful tools for people to continue enjoying the fun and flavor of beer while reaching their goals for the new year," concludes Chura.

For more information about Go Brewing and its Go Dry January Challenge, please visit https://gobrewing.com/pages/go-dry-january-challenge.

About the Survey

The Dry January survey was conducted online between December 13-15, 2022, within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Go Brewing among 1,963 U.S. adults ages 21 and older, of which 1,290 say they consume alcohol. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Claire Vartabedian at cvartabedian@lcwa.com.

About Go Brewing

Go Brewing is a non-alcoholic and low-alcohol craft beer brand that offers guilt-free drinking so that customers can achieve their dreams without the baggage of alcohol because Go Brewing knows that great stories come from realized goals. Every signature craft brew is handcrafted with traditional methods, with less calories, less alcohol and more productive tomorrows. For more information, visit https://gobrewing.com/.

Contact: Claire Vartabedian or Mike Tishka

L.C. Williams & Associates

312-565-3900

cvartabedian@lcwa.com or mtishka@lcwa.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Go Brewing