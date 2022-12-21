Abbott's FreeStyle Libre® 3 Integrated with Automated Insulin Delivery System mylife™ Loop in Germany

First automated insulin delivery (AID) system in the world to work with Abbott's FreeStyle Libre ® 3 sensor

Automated process streamlines and improves daily diabetes management for people who are on insulin therapy 1

Hybrid closed-loop system mylife™ Loop incorporates technology from two partners: CamDiab's algorithm automatically adjusts insulin dosage on Ypsomed's insulin pump, mylife™ YpsoPump®, based on accurate2, real-time glucose information from FreeStyle Libre 3 sensor

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced that its FreeStyle Libre® 3 sensor is now compatible with the mylife™ Loop solution from partners, Ypsomed and CamDiab, creating a smart, automated process to deliver insulin based on real-time glucose data. This automated insulin delivery system (AID) solution is now available in Germany and will be available in additional European countries beginning in 2023.

Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre® 3 sensor now compatible with automated insulin delivery system in Germany (PRNewswire)

Advanced diabetes technologies, such as AID systems, are designed to help people living with diabetes improve their glucose control and reduce the burden of daily diabetes management. Integrating CamDiab's CamAPS FX mobile app and Ypsomed's mylifeTM YpsoPump® with accurate2, real-time data from Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 3 sensor, the connected solution continuously monitors a person's glucose levels, and automatically adjusts and delivers the right amount of insulin at the right time, removing the guesswork of insulin dosing and helping people with diabetes reach better treatment targets.

"Our FreeStyle Libre portfolio is already helping to improve the lives of 4.5 million people around the world who are living with diabetes," said Jared Watkin, senior vice president of Abbott's diabetes care business. "We're partnering with diabetes and digital health technology leaders like Ypsomed and CamDiab to deliver new innovative solutions that make diabetes care as easy as possible, so people can spend less time worrying about their diabetes and more time living."

According to JDRF's Type 1 Diabetes Index (T1D Index), the average person living with Type 1 diabetes in Germany loses 18.5 healthy years when their diabetes is not adequately managed. Healthy years lost represents time lost to ill health, disability or other complications from living with Type 1 diabetes. Nearly five healthy years could be restored if they had access to devices that monitor glucose and automate insulin delivery. Globally, 673,000 more people could be alive in 2040 if everyone had access to technology that automates glucose monitoring and insulin delivery.3

"As healthcare providers, one of the biggest challenges of insulin therapy is when glucose levels get dangerously low," said Dr. Rich Bergenstal, Executive Director of the International Diabetes Center, HealthPartners Institute in Minneapolis, Minnesota. "Technological innovations, like automated insulin delivery systems, can ease some of that uncertainty by continuously monitoring a person's glucose levels and delivering the right insulin dosage, which can ultimately improve time in range. And better glucose control reduces diabetes complications."

This AID solution is currently not available in the United States.

In addition to partnering with Ypsomed and CamDiab, Abbott is working to make the FreeStyle Libre platform interoperable with other leading insulin delivery systems.

About Abbott

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 113,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews.

1 Automated Insulin Delivery: Benefits, Challenges, and Recommendations. A Consensus Report of the Joint Diabetes Technology Working Group of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes and the American Diabetes Association, October 2022. https://doi.org/10.2337/dci22-0018

2 FreeStyle Libre 3 User's Manual. (7.5% MARD Adult; 8.6% MARD Pediatric)

3 JDRF Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) Index, September 2022. https://www.t1dindex.org/germany

Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre® 3 sensor (PRNewswire)

Abbott Logo (PRNewsFoto/Abbott) (PRNewsFoto/Abbott)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Abbott