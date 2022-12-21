David Jeremiah's Why the Nativity? docudrama surpasses 10 million views on YouTube.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Why the Nativity? is Turning Point's first feature length docudrama film that premiered on Thanksgiving night. In the three weeks since it premiered, it has garnered more than 10 million views on YouTube alone. In addition to streaming on YouTube, the film is also available to audiences via Turning Point's website, its app, the Fox Nation app, Turning Point's regularly schedule television programming, and at noon each day at the Museum of the Bible in Washington D.C. Why the Nativity? will also air on Lifetime Television on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The docudrama has also garnered attention outside the U.S. In the U.K., 102 theaters hosted screenings of Why the Nativity?. Over 800 churches and communities participated in the Saturday, December 2showing with over 18K tickets given away for the free viewing. Porque La Navidad?, the Spanish version which released two weeks ago, has over 37K YouTube views. Canal Luz will also be airing Porque La Navidad? in 17 countries across Central and South America this week. In Australia Why the Nativity? will air nationwide on Christmas Day via 9GEM. Worldwide Why the Nativity? will have 70 international airings between now and Christmas Day.

Both domestically and internationally the grassroots support for Why the Nativity? has been tremendous. Over 4,000 churches signed up to host a watch night and gain access to additional resources created by the Turning Point digital marketing team. In addition, Turning Point's social media team created an Outreach Team campaign and had 2,452 individuals sign up to help promote Why the Nativity? in their communities.

When asked why he thought Why thy Nativity? was striking a chord with so many, Dr. Jeremiah responded, "Because the birth of Christ changes everything. It changed the world…He can bring joy in a world void of joy, hope in hopeless times, and peace in an uncertain world."

Why the Nativity? explores questions, facts, and history seldom seen in traditional Nativity stories—from the influence of Roman rule, to the identities of the Wise Men, to the back story of Mary and Joseph as children. It was filmed entirely in Southern California and employed a cast and crew of 920 individuals. Turning Point employed Hollywood, Broadway, and Disney professionals to bring this story to life in the aftermath of COVID. The main set was built from the ground up on private property in the eastern part of San Diego County. It is the largest film production to build and film in San Diego County since Titanic.

